Milton's Jenny Slate celebrates Oscar-winner 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Milton native Jenny Slate didn't win an Academy Award for her stop-motion animated film "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On," but she still got a chance to celebrate onstage with the cast of the night's big winner, "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Slate plays “Debbie the Dog Mom” and appears in some pivotal parts of “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which won seven Oscars, including best picture, along with awards for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

"Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" faced tough competition in the animated category, losing to “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” which also won the Golden Globe, Critics Choice, Annie Award, BAFTA and more. Also up for best animated feature were “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” “The Sea Beast” and “Turning Red.”

Slate, who was valedictorian of her Milton Academy class in 2000, was all smiles and happy tears as she hugged her co-stars on stage during producer Jonathan Wang's acceptance speech. She rocked Hollywood's biggest night wearing a custom-made Thom Browne black silk faille corset and lace-up skirt with intricate beading. She attended the illustrious Vanity Fair Oscars after-party with her husband, Ben Shattuck.

List of 2023 Oscar winners

The 95th Academy Awards were handed out Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Best picture: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best actress: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best actor: Brendan Fraser, "The Whale”

Best supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best supporting actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Original song: “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

Film editing: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best animated feature: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

International feature film: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

Documentary feature: “Navalny”

Live action short: “An Irish Goodbye”

Cinematography: James Friend, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Makeup and hairstyling: “The Whale”

Costume design: Ruth E. Carter, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Documentary short: “The Elephant Whisperers”

Animated short: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

Production design: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Music (original score): Volker Bertelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Visual Effects: “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Original screenplay: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Adapted screenplay: “Women Talking”

Sound: “Top Gun: Maverick”

