Utah Football: 3 Reasons for Optimism About the Utes in 2023

Winning back-to-back conference titles has turned Utah into the ruler of the Pac-12 in football. The Utes are quickly becoming the standard other programs in the league use to measure their own progress. Will the success continue? Can Utah lock up a third straight Pac-12 crown?

The Utes do have some questions to address this season. They will need to replace their top defensive star from last year, cornerback Clark Phillips III, who has moved on to the NFL. On offense, the Utes must fill the void left by their leading receiver, tight end Dalton Kincaid. The good news is that plenty of other key playmakers return for Utah on both sides of the ball — starting with quarterback Cameron Rising. The ingredients are seemingly in place for the Utes to make life miserable for their Pac-12 opponents yet again.

Utah enters a new season with a few good reasons to feel optimistic about what lies ahead for the football program in 2023.

1. Utah is flush with talent and experience at several key positions

Rebuilding has become an obsolete term at Utah during Kyle Whittingham's tenure as head coach. The Utes have evolved to the point where they simply reload when players graduate or leave for the NFL. It's a testament to how well Utah has recruited and developed talent under Whittingham. The Utes brought a top-25 signing class during the offseason. These newcomers add quality depth to a multitude of returning playmakers on both sides of the ball. One of the best parts for Utah is that many major contributors were only sophomores or freshmen a year ago, leaving plenty of room for growth and tapping into unrealized potential.

2. Cameron Rising elevates the Utah offense to an elite level

If Rising is fully recovered from the knee injury he suffered in the Rose Bowl by the season opener, Utah will be in good hands on offense. Rising has thrown for 5,527 yards and 46 touchdowns over the past two seasons. One of his favorite targets, Brant Kuithe, is returning after missing most of last season with a knee injury. Kuithe led the Utes in receiving in 2019 and 2021 and has tallied 1,882 career receiving yards. Utah also has a stable of running backs — Micah Bernard, Ja'Quinden Jackson, and Jaylon Glover — who are capable of being 100-yard rushers in any given game. Bernard and Jackson, in particular, each tallied more than 500 rushing yards in 2022. The Utes have the potential to field a highly efficient and potent offense yet again.

3. Utah's defense will once again dominate in the Pac-12

Utah is synonymous with tough, punishing defense. The Utes ranked second in the Pac-12 a year ago in scoring defense, rushing defense, passing defense, and total defense. Utah has consistently been a top-three defense in the Pac-12 in most major defensive categories over the last six seasons. There's no reason to expect any drop in 2023. Seven of Utah's top 10 tacklers from a year ago are back — highlighted by rising stars like linebacker Lander Barton and safety Cole Bishop. The Utes will need to find a ball hawk who is as adept at creating turnovers as Phillips was last season. But Utah is well equipped to put together another stingy defense that will make the Utes an automatic favorite against most teams they face in the season ahead.

– Written by John Coon, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network and a sports journalist based in Utah. Follow him on Twitter @johncoonsports.