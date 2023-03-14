30 Spring Soup Recipes That Are Fresh, Light and Ideal for In-Between Weather

Winter is soup’s signature season, but we’ve never been ones to let the weather dictate our culinary calendar. Case in point: the following 30 spring soup recipes, all of which work for warmer spring days and those in-between moments when you still need to bundle up. Even better, none of them will take you all afternoon to make.

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 40 minutes

40 minutes Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, <500 calories, gluten free

The only way to eat fresh peas that’s better than popping them in your mouth at the farmers market is to gently simmer them with aromatics and blend them with every herb you can find.

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 7 hours, 15 minutes

7 hours, 15 minutes Why We Love It: <500 calories, vegan, slow cooker recipe

Winter, we love your hearty, comforting meals, but it’s time for a change of pace. This slow cooker number is gluten and dairy free yet still satisfying.

Maria Siriano/The Probiotic Kitchen

Time Commitment: 30 minutes

30 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, low sugar

Restrictive diets are out and taking care of your body with nourishing, filling ingredients is in. Here, miso soup gets an upgrade with soba noodles and mushrooms.

Pinch of Yum

Time Commitment: 30 minutes

30 minutes Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, <30 minutes, dairy free

No vegetables are off limits, so toss whatever you have in your crisper drawer into the pot. Think soup meets salad in the best way possible.

The Endless Meal

Time Commitment: 30 minutes

30 minutes Why We Love It: vegetarian, <30 minutes

Thanks to tofu and chewy udon noodles, no one will miss the meat. It’s light, bright and a total delight—not to mention loaded with eight types of veggies.

Plays Well with Butter

Time Commitment: 1 hour

1 hour Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, <500 calories

Equal parts cozy and fresh, save this one for a day when it’s still chilly enough to wear your puffer coat. The dumplings are as easy to make as mixing biscuit dough.

Well Plated by Erin

Time Commitment: 30 minutes

30 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, <10 ingredients

Is it just us, or do people go wild for asparagus season? Prepare for the madness with this green bowl. It’s fortified with Greek yogurt instead of heavy cream for a lighter take.

MICHELLE K. MIN/SPICEBOX KITCHEN

Time Commitment: 1 hour

1 hour Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, vegetarian

Pozole is a hominy-based soup of pre-Hispanic origins in Mexico, typically reserved for special occasions. FYI, the toppings aren’t optional: They add flavor, texture and color that make the meal.

Pinch of Yum

Time Commitment: 30 minutes

30 minutes Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, beginner-friendly, <500 calories

It’s heartier than canned chicken noodle yet not quite as heavy as a stew. Basically, it’s our ideal spring dinner (and don’t even get us started on the tortilla strips).

Pinch of Yum

Time Commitment: 45 minutes

45 minutes Why We Love It: beginner-friendly, <500 calories

This soup has a secret: It’s made with rotisserie chicken, so you only need 45 minutes to pull it off.

The Modern Proper

Time Commitment: 50 minutes

50 minutes Why We Love It: <500 calories, gluten free, low carb

The trick to making chowder spring-ready is to keep the texture silky, not gloppy. The easiest way to achieve that effect is to thicken the soup as minimally as possible—here, it’s corn starch, but you could also swap in flour if you’re not gluten free.

How Sweet Eats

Time Commitment: 45 minutes

45 minutes Why We Love It: special occasion–worthy, beginner-friendly

Tender meatballs, bright citrus and plenty of spinach make for a spring soup that’s equal parts comforting and refreshing. Pass the crusty bread for dipping, please.

So Much Food

Time Commitment: 2 hours, 10 minutes

2 hours, 10 minutes Why We Love It: vegetarian,

The charred poblano crema takes this meal from “good” to “Are there seconds? This is amazing.”

Spoon Fork Bacon

Time Commitment: 55 minutes

55 minutes Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, special occasion–worthy

Bring on the fresh herbs, mushrooms and—most importantly—spice. Making your own curry paste will add so much more flavor that using store-bought.

The Defined Dish

Time Commitment: 1 hour

1 hour Why We Love It: dairy free, gluten free

Adding sweet red peppers and fennel to an otherwise standard tomato soup takes it out of winter and into the light. (And we love how it tastes like romesco sauce.)

Minimalist Baker

Time Commitment: 40 minutes

40 minutes Why We Love It: gluten free, vegan, Instant Pot recipe

It’s not easy being green…unless you’re this plant-based take on split pea soup, which is made in the Instant Pot and tastes like a garlicky dream.

Cookie and Kate

Time Commitment: 1 hour

1 hour Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, dairy free, vegetarian

Forget what you know about creamy soups. This one is made without a single drop of dairy, yet still has a velvety texture and rich flavor.

The Modern Proper

Time Commitment: 55 minutes

55 minutes Why We Love It: gluten free, kid friendly

It’s not quite warm enough for a clam bake, but we can dream. This soup, which can be made with fresh or canned clams, will satisfying our craving just fine.

Pinch of Yum

Time Commitment: 1 hour, 30 minutes

1 hour, 30 minutes Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, <10 ingredients

Simple, healthy and a little bit spicy, this spring soup will clear out your lingering head cold without weighing you down.

Gimme Some Oven

Time Commitment: 35 minutes

35 minutes Why We Love It: gluten free, vegan

The key to brightening up any dish is to add a ton of fresh citrus, and this protein-packed lentil soup is no exception. (Bonus, you can make it in your Instant Pot or slow cooker.)

Gimme Some Oven

Time Commitment: 40 minutes

40 minutes Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, dairy free

This is the equivalent of if a baked potato shed its winter jacket and put on a cute, short sleeve top for spring. It’s brothy and herby, but bacon is still coming to the party.

How Sweet Eats

Time Commitment: 30 minutes

30 minutes Why We Love It: vegetarian, <30 minutes

There’s pasta for coziness and chickpeas for #health. What more could you ask for?

Cookie and Kate

Time Commitment: 25 minutes (plus chilling)

25 minutes (plus chilling) Why We Love It: no cook, make ahead

It’s never too early to think about chilled soup, especially when false summer rears its head. Use cherry tomatoes if your store’s produce selection isn’t ideal.

Photo: Nico Schinco/Styling: Aran Goyoaga

Time Commitment: 1 hour, 15 minutes

1 hour, 15 minutes Why We Love It: make ahead, beginner-friendly, crowd-pleaser

We love how simple this spring soup recipe is precisely because it allows for tons of customization. Use leeks instead of onion, Swiss chard instead of spinach, you get the idea.

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 15 minutes

15 minutes Why We Love It: beginner-friendly, <15 minutes

Is there a sweet spot between dumping out a can of soup and spending the entire day babysitting a simmering pot? Yes, and it’s this blender beauty that’s ready in 15 minutes.

Two Peas and Their Pod

Time Commitment: 35 minutes

35 minutes Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, <10 ingredients, vegetarian

Serve this fan favorite with tons of crusty bread and a big, fresh salad for the ultimate dinner. Psst: The leftovers freeze beautifully.

Gimme Some Oven

Time Commitment: 30 minutes

30 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, beginner-friendly

’Tis the season for fresh artichokes, but you can totally use jarred for convenience.

Feasting at Home

Time Commitment: 30 minutes

30 minutes Why We Love It: gluten free, vegetarian

You had us at pesto, and again at vegan-optional. Try adding miso paste or a Parmesan rind for more depth of flavor.

The Endless Meal

Time Commitment: 28 minutes

28 minutes Why We Love It: gluten free, <30 minutes

Minestrone is the perfect specimen for spring, since you can dump any and all veggies in your pot and call it a day.

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 1 hour, 45 minutes

1 hour, 45 minutes Why We Love It: beginner-friendly, crowd-pleaser

We’re longing for summer but can settle for so-so tomatoes, as long as they take a quick trip in the oven to concentrate the flavor.

