30 Spring Soup Recipes That Are Fresh, Light and Ideal for In-Between Weather

By Katherine Gillen,

6 days ago

Winter is soup’s signature season, but we’ve never been ones to let the weather dictate our culinary calendar. Case in point: the following 30 spring soup recipes, all of which work for warmer spring days and those in-between moments when you still need to bundle up. Even better, none of them will take you all afternoon to make.

1. Spring Pea Soup with Mint

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

  • Time Commitment: 40 minutes
  • Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, <500 calories, gluten free

The only way to eat fresh peas that’s better than popping them in your mouth at the farmers market is to gently simmer them with aromatics and blend them with every herb you can find.

Get the recipe

2. Vegan Slow Cooker Detox Coconut Soup

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

  • Time Commitment: 7 hours, 15 minutes
  • Why We Love It: <500 calories, vegan, slow cooker recipe

Winter, we love your hearty, comforting meals, but it’s time for a change of pace. This slow cooker number is gluten and dairy free yet still satisfying.

Get the recipe

3. Restorative Miso Noodle Soup

Maria Siriano/The Probiotic Kitchen

  • Time Commitment: 30 minutes
  • Why We Love It: <30 minutes, low sugar

Restrictive diets are out and taking care of your body with nourishing, filling ingredients is in. Here, miso soup gets an upgrade with soba noodles and mushrooms.

Get the recipe

4. Anything-You-Have Coconut Curry Soup

Pinch of Yum

  • Time Commitment: 30 minutes
  • Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, <30 minutes, dairy free

No vegetables are off limits, so toss whatever you have in your crisper drawer into the pot. Think soup meets salad in the best way possible.

Get the recipe

5. Thai Curry With Udon Noodles

The Endless Meal

  • Time Commitment: 30 minutes
  • Why We Love It: vegetarian, <30 minutes

Thanks to tofu and chewy udon noodles, no one will miss the meat. It’s light, bright and a total delight—not to mention loaded with eight types of veggies.

Get the recipe

6. Springtime Chicken and Dumplings with Fresh Herbs

Plays Well with Butter

  • Time Commitment: 1 hour
  • Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, <500 calories

Equal parts cozy and fresh, save this one for a day when it’s still chilly enough to wear your puffer coat. The dumplings are as easy to make as mixing biscuit dough.

Get the recipe

7. Asparagus Soup

Well Plated by Erin

  • Time Commitment: 30 minutes
  • Why We Love It: <30 minutes, <10 ingredients

Is it just us, or do people go wild for asparagus season? Prepare for the madness with this green bowl. It’s fortified with Greek yogurt instead of heavy cream for a lighter take.

Get the recipe

8. Posole Verde

MICHELLE K. MIN/SPICEBOX KITCHEN

  • Time Commitment: 1 hour
  • Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, vegetarian

Pozole is a hominy-based soup of pre-Hispanic origins in Mexico, typically reserved for special occasions. FYI, the toppings aren’t optional: They add flavor, texture and color that make the meal.

Get the recipe

9. Chicken Tortilla Soup

Pinch of Yum

  • Time Commitment: 30 minutes
  • Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, beginner-friendly, <500 calories

It’s heartier than canned chicken noodle yet not quite as heavy as a stew. Basically, it’s our ideal spring dinner (and don’t even get us started on the tortilla strips).

Get the recipe

10. Lemon Chicken Soup with Orzo

Pinch of Yum

  • Time Commitment: 45 minutes
  • Why We Love It: beginner-friendly, <500 calories

This soup has a secret: It’s made with rotisserie chicken, so you only need 45 minutes to pull it off.

Get the recipe

11. Salmon Chowder

The Modern Proper

  • Time Commitment: 50 minutes
  • Why We Love It: <500 calories, gluten free, low carb

The trick to making chowder spring-ready is to keep the texture silky, not gloppy. The easiest way to achieve that effect is to thicken the soup as minimally as possible—here, it’s corn starch, but you could also swap in flour if you’re not gluten free.

Get the recipe

12. Lemon Chicken Meatball Soup

How Sweet Eats

  • Time Commitment: 45 minutes
  • Why We Love It: special occasion–worthy, beginner-friendly

Tender meatballs, bright citrus and plenty of spinach make for a spring soup that’s equal parts comforting and refreshing. Pass the crusty bread for dipping, please.

Get the recipe

13. Spicy Black Bean Soup

So Much Food

  • Time Commitment: 2 hours, 10 minutes
  • Why We Love It: vegetarian,

The charred poblano crema takes this meal from “good” to “Are there seconds? This is amazing.”

Get the recipe

14. Green Curry Noodle Soup

Spoon Fork Bacon

  • Time Commitment: 55 minutes
  • Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, special occasion–worthy

Bring on the fresh herbs, mushrooms and—most importantly—spice. Making your own curry paste will add so much more flavor that using store-bought.

Get the recipe

15. Roasted Red Pepper Tomato Fennel Soup

The Defined Dish

  • Time Commitment: 1 hour
  • Why We Love It: dairy free, gluten free

Adding sweet red peppers and fennel to an otherwise standard tomato soup takes it out of winter and into the light. (And we love how it tastes like romesco sauce.)

Get the recipe

16. Creamy Potato Green Split Pea Soup

Minimalist Baker

  • Time Commitment: 40 minutes
  • Why We Love It: gluten free, vegan, Instant Pot recipe

It’s not easy being green…unless you’re this plant-based take on split pea soup, which is made in the Instant Pot and tastes like a garlicky dream.

Get the recipe

17. Cream of Broccoli Soup

Cookie and Kate

  • Time Commitment: 1 hour
  • Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, dairy free, vegetarian

Forget what you know about creamy soups. This one is made without a single drop of dairy, yet still has a velvety texture and rich flavor.

Get the recipe

18. Clam Chowder

The Modern Proper

  • Time Commitment: 55 minutes
  • Why We Love It: gluten free, kid friendly

It’s not quite warm enough for a clam bake, but we can dream. This soup, which can be made with fresh or canned clams, will satisfying our craving just fine.

Get the recipe

19. Jalapeño Lime Chicken Soup

Pinch of Yum

  • Time Commitment: 1 hour, 30 minutes
  • Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, <10 ingredients

Simple, healthy and a little bit spicy, this spring soup will clear out your lingering head cold without weighing you down.

Get the recipe

20. Lemony Lentil Soup

Gimme Some Oven

  • Time Commitment: 35 minutes
  • Why We Love It: gluten free, vegan

The key to brightening up any dish is to add a ton of fresh citrus, and this protein-packed lentil soup is no exception. (Bonus, you can make it in your Instant Pot or slow cooker.)

Get the recipe

21. Potato Bacon Fennel Soup

Gimme Some Oven

  • Time Commitment: 40 minutes
  • Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, dairy free

This is the equivalent of if a baked potato shed its winter jacket and put on a cute, short sleeve top for spring. It’s brothy and herby, but bacon is still coming to the party.

Get the recipe

22. Easy Parmesan Chickpea Soup

How Sweet Eats

  • Time Commitment: 30 minutes
  • Why We Love It: vegetarian, <30 minutes

There’s pasta for coziness and chickpeas for #health. What more could you ask for?

Get the recipe

23. The Ultimate Gazpacho

Cookie and Kate

  • Time Commitment: 25 minutes (plus chilling)
  • Why We Love It: no cook, make ahead

It’s never too early to think about chilled soup, especially when false summer rears its head. Use cherry tomatoes if your store’s produce selection isn’t ideal.

Get the recipe

24. Spicy Lemon-Ginger Chicken Soup

Photo: Nico Schinco/Styling: Aran Goyoaga

  • Time Commitment: 1 hour, 15 minutes
  • Why We Love It: make ahead, beginner-friendly, crowd-pleaser

We love how simple this spring soup recipe is precisely because it allows for tons of customization. Use leeks instead of onion, Swiss chard instead of spinach, you get the idea.

Get the recipe

25. 15-Minute Cucumber-Avocado Blender Soup

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

  • Time Commitment: 15 minutes
  • Why We Love It: beginner-friendly, <15 minutes

Is there a sweet spot between dumping out a can of soup and spending the entire day babysitting a simmering pot? Yes, and it’s this blender beauty that’s ready in 15 minutes.

Get the recipe

26. Potato Leek Soup

Two Peas and Their Pod

  • Time Commitment: 35 minutes
  • Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, <10 ingredients, vegetarian

Serve this fan favorite with tons of crusty bread and a big, fresh salad for the ultimate dinner. Psst: The leftovers freeze beautifully.

Get the recipe

27. Lemony Artichoke Soup

Gimme Some Oven

  • Time Commitment: 30 minutes
  • Why We Love It: <30 minutes, beginner-friendly

’Tis the season for fresh artichokes, but you can totally use jarred for convenience.

Get the recipe

28. Creamy Broccoli Pesto Soup

Feasting at Home

  • Time Commitment: 30 minutes
  • Why We Love It: gluten free, vegetarian

You had us at pesto, and again at vegan-optional. Try adding miso paste or a Parmesan rind for more depth of flavor.

Get the recipe

29. Spring Minestrone Soup

The Endless Meal

  • Time Commitment: 28 minutes
  • Why We Love It: gluten free, <30 minutes

Minestrone is the perfect specimen for spring, since you can dump any and all veggies in your pot and call it a day.

Get the recipe

30. Roasted Tomato Soup

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

  • Time Commitment: 1 hour, 45 minutes
  • Why We Love It: beginner-friendly, crowd-pleaser

We’re longing for summer but can settle for so-so tomatoes, as long as they take a quick trip in the oven to concentrate the flavor.

Get the recipe

Katherine Gillen is PureWow’s senior food editor. She’s a writer, recipe developer and food stylist with a degree in culinary arts and professional experience in New York City restaurants. She used to sling sugary desserts in a pastry kitchen, but now she’s an avid home cook and fanatic baker.

