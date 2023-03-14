Change location
30 Spring Soup Recipes That Are Fresh, Light and Ideal for In-Between Weather
By Katherine Gillen,6 days ago
Winter is soup’s signature season, but we’ve never been ones to let the weather dictate our culinary calendar. Case in point: the following 30 spring soup recipes, all of which work for warmer spring days and those in-between moments when you still need to bundle up. Even better, none of them will take you all afternoon to make.
1. Spring Pea Soup with Mint
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 40 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, <500 calories, gluten free
The only way to eat fresh peas that’s better than popping them in your mouth at the farmers market is to gently simmer them with aromatics and blend them with every herb you can find.Get the recipe
2. Vegan Slow Cooker Detox Coconut Soup
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 7 hours, 15 minutes
- Why We Love It: <500 calories, vegan, slow cooker recipe
Winter, we love your hearty, comforting meals, but it’s time for a change of pace. This slow cooker number is gluten and dairy free yet still satisfying.Get the recipe
3. Restorative Miso Noodle Soup
Maria Siriano/The Probiotic Kitchen
- Time Commitment: 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, low sugar
Restrictive diets are out and taking care of your body with nourishing, filling ingredients is in. Here, miso soup gets an upgrade with soba noodles and mushrooms.Get the recipe
4. Anything-You-Have Coconut Curry Soup
Pinch of Yum
- Time Commitment: 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, <30 minutes, dairy free
No vegetables are off limits, so toss whatever you have in your crisper drawer into the pot. Think soup meets salad in the best way possible.Get the recipe
5. Thai Curry With Udon Noodles
The Endless Meal
- Time Commitment: 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: vegetarian, <30 minutes
Thanks to tofu and chewy udon noodles, no one will miss the meat. It’s light, bright and a total delight—not to mention loaded with eight types of veggies.Get the recipe
6. Springtime Chicken and Dumplings with Fresh Herbs
Plays Well with Butter
- Time Commitment: 1 hour
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, <500 calories
Equal parts cozy and fresh, save this one for a day when it’s still chilly enough to wear your puffer coat. The dumplings are as easy to make as mixing biscuit dough.Get the recipe
7. Asparagus Soup
Well Plated by Erin
- Time Commitment: 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, <10 ingredients
Is it just us, or do people go wild for asparagus season? Prepare for the madness with this green bowl. It’s fortified with Greek yogurt instead of heavy cream for a lighter take.Get the recipe
8. Posole Verde
MICHELLE K. MIN/SPICEBOX KITCHEN
- Time Commitment: 1 hour
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, vegetarian
Pozole is a hominy-based soup of pre-Hispanic origins in Mexico, typically reserved for special occasions. FYI, the toppings aren’t optional: They add flavor, texture and color that make the meal.Get the recipe
9. Chicken Tortilla Soup
Pinch of Yum
- Time Commitment: 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, beginner-friendly, <500 calories
It’s heartier than canned chicken noodle yet not quite as heavy as a stew. Basically, it’s our ideal spring dinner (and don’t even get us started on the tortilla strips).Get the recipe
10. Lemon Chicken Soup with Orzo
Pinch of Yum
- Time Commitment: 45 minutes
- Why We Love It: beginner-friendly, <500 calories
This soup has a secret: It’s made with rotisserie chicken, so you only need 45 minutes to pull it off.Get the recipe
11. Salmon Chowder
The Modern Proper
- Time Commitment: 50 minutes
- Why We Love It: <500 calories, gluten free, low carb
The trick to making chowder spring-ready is to keep the texture silky, not gloppy. The easiest way to achieve that effect is to thicken the soup as minimally as possible—here, it’s corn starch, but you could also swap in flour if you’re not gluten free.Get the recipe
12. Lemon Chicken Meatball Soup
How Sweet Eats
- Time Commitment: 45 minutes
- Why We Love It: special occasion–worthy, beginner-friendly
Tender meatballs, bright citrus and plenty of spinach make for a spring soup that’s equal parts comforting and refreshing. Pass the crusty bread for dipping, please.Get the recipe
13. Spicy Black Bean Soup
So Much Food
- Time Commitment: 2 hours, 10 minutes
- Why We Love It: vegetarian,
The charred poblano crema takes this meal from “good” to “Are there seconds? This is amazing.”Get the recipe
14. Green Curry Noodle Soup
Spoon Fork Bacon
- Time Commitment: 55 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, special occasion–worthy
Bring on the fresh herbs, mushrooms and—most importantly—spice. Making your own curry paste will add so much more flavor that using store-bought.Get the recipe
15. Roasted Red Pepper Tomato Fennel Soup
The Defined Dish
- Time Commitment: 1 hour
- Why We Love It: dairy free, gluten free
Adding sweet red peppers and fennel to an otherwise standard tomato soup takes it out of winter and into the light. (And we love how it tastes like romesco sauce.)Get the recipe
16. Creamy Potato Green Split Pea Soup
Minimalist Baker
- Time Commitment: 40 minutes
- Why We Love It: gluten free, vegan, Instant Pot recipe
It’s not easy being green…unless you’re this plant-based take on split pea soup, which is made in the Instant Pot and tastes like a garlicky dream.Get the recipe
17. Cream of Broccoli Soup
Cookie and Kate
- Time Commitment: 1 hour
- Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, dairy free, vegetarian
Forget what you know about creamy soups. This one is made without a single drop of dairy, yet still has a velvety texture and rich flavor.Get the recipe
18. Clam Chowder
The Modern Proper
- Time Commitment: 55 minutes
- Why We Love It: gluten free, kid friendly
It’s not quite warm enough for a clam bake, but we can dream. This soup, which can be made with fresh or canned clams, will satisfying our craving just fine.Get the recipe
19. Jalapeño Lime Chicken Soup
Pinch of Yum
- Time Commitment: 1 hour, 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, <10 ingredients
Simple, healthy and a little bit spicy, this spring soup will clear out your lingering head cold without weighing you down.Get the recipe
20. Lemony Lentil Soup
Gimme Some Oven
- Time Commitment: 35 minutes
- Why We Love It: gluten free, vegan
The key to brightening up any dish is to add a ton of fresh citrus, and this protein-packed lentil soup is no exception. (Bonus, you can make it in your Instant Pot or slow cooker.)Get the recipe
21. Potato Bacon Fennel Soup
Gimme Some Oven
- Time Commitment: 40 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, dairy free
This is the equivalent of if a baked potato shed its winter jacket and put on a cute, short sleeve top for spring. It’s brothy and herby, but bacon is still coming to the party.Get the recipe
22. Easy Parmesan Chickpea Soup
How Sweet Eats
- Time Commitment: 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: vegetarian, <30 minutes
There’s pasta for coziness and chickpeas for #health. What more could you ask for?Get the recipe
23. The Ultimate Gazpacho
Cookie and Kate
- Time Commitment: 25 minutes (plus chilling)
- Why We Love It: no cook, make ahead
It’s never too early to think about chilled soup, especially when false summer rears its head. Use cherry tomatoes if your store’s produce selection isn’t ideal.Get the recipe
24. Spicy Lemon-Ginger Chicken Soup
Photo: Nico Schinco/Styling: Aran Goyoaga
- Time Commitment: 1 hour, 15 minutes
- Why We Love It: make ahead, beginner-friendly, crowd-pleaser
We love how simple this spring soup recipe is precisely because it allows for tons of customization. Use leeks instead of onion, Swiss chard instead of spinach, you get the idea.Get the recipe
25. 15-Minute Cucumber-Avocado Blender Soup
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 15 minutes
- Why We Love It: beginner-friendly, <15 minutes
Is there a sweet spot between dumping out a can of soup and spending the entire day babysitting a simmering pot? Yes, and it’s this blender beauty that’s ready in 15 minutes.Get the recipe
26. Potato Leek Soup
Two Peas and Their Pod
- Time Commitment: 35 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, <10 ingredients, vegetarian
Serve this fan favorite with tons of crusty bread and a big, fresh salad for the ultimate dinner. Psst: The leftovers freeze beautifully.Get the recipe
27. Lemony Artichoke Soup
Gimme Some Oven
- Time Commitment: 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, beginner-friendly
’Tis the season for fresh artichokes, but you can totally use jarred for convenience.Get the recipe
28. Creamy Broccoli Pesto Soup
Feasting at Home
- Time Commitment: 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: gluten free, vegetarian
You had us at pesto, and again at vegan-optional. Try adding miso paste or a Parmesan rind for more depth of flavor.Get the recipe
29. Spring Minestrone Soup
The Endless Meal
- Time Commitment: 28 minutes
- Why We Love It: gluten free, <30 minutes
Minestrone is the perfect specimen for spring, since you can dump any and all veggies in your pot and call it a day.Get the recipe
30. Roasted Tomato Soup
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 1 hour, 45 minutes
- Why We Love It: beginner-friendly, crowd-pleaser
We’re longing for summer but can settle for so-so tomatoes, as long as they take a quick trip in the oven to concentrate the flavor.Get the recipe
