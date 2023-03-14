Open in App
Indiana State
See more from this location?
WIBC

How to Stay Prepared for Severe Weather in Indiana

By John Herrick,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l0kVS_0lITDK0800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nxGek_0lITDK0800

STATEWIDE –The National Weather Service says this week is Severe Weather Preparedness Week. A statewide tornado drill was conducted Tuesday morning.

“We’ve had a couple of tornadoes in the eastern part of central Indiana. So now is the time to be reviewing your safety plans both at your home or at your business and take a moment to practice those. When severe weather is threatening, minutes and even seconds can be lifesaving,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Nield also recommends that you find a safe place if you don’t consider your home to be a safe place.

“Sometimes these things can happen and take you by surprise. Just being aware of the conditions around you can be just as valuable,” said Nield.

Then there are terms you probably have heard a lot during storms. Those being watches and warnings.

“A good way to think about a lead up to a severe weather day is going from outlook to watch stage to warning stage. Think of that as ‘ready, set, go,” said Nield.

A watch means conditions are favorable for whatever the storm may be. That means it’s time to get into “set” mode.

“Then when we reach the ‘warning’ stage, that is when we get to ‘go’. It’s time to put those plans into action and get to safety,” said Nield.

As for other advice you can follow to be prepared for severe weather, you can also:

-Prepare Your Home: Consider having your safe room reinforced. You can find plans for reinforcing an interior room to provide better protection on the Federal Emergency Management Agency website.

-Help Your Neighbor: Encourage your loved ones to prepare for the possibility of tornadoes. Take CPR training so you can help if someone is hurt.

The post How to Stay Prepared for Severe Weather in Indiana appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Spring weather starts warm and wet for Indiana
Indianapolis, IN18 hours ago
Tracking rain in Indiana, cold weekend coming
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
The Biggest March Snowstorm in Indiana History Will Blow Your Mind
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
What’s the oldest city in Indiana?
Vincennes, IN1 day ago
Shipments of toxic soil from train derailment to Indiana landfill have resumed
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
ISP: Ohio Man Wanted in Oklahoma Arrested in Indiana
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Indiana Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Third baby surrendered this year in Indiana
Syracuse, IN3 days ago
This Has Been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in Indiana
Carmel, IN1 day ago
NWS: Minor Snow Accumulations Expected This Weekend
Indianapolis, IN10 days ago
Belvidere plant shut down in Illinois ; expands to Indiana
Belvidere, IL3 days ago
Indiana high school boys basketball semi-state semifinal highlights
South Bend, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy