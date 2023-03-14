Little Girl Who Planted Her Pacifier Delighted By Sweet Surprise

Some parenting trends you're better off skipping ( gender reveal parties are getting a little out of control, for example), but some are really cute and definitely worth trying. These things go viral for a reason, after all...because sometimes, they really work (or they're just really sweet).

This adorable video from @erindomin shows a toddler taking part in the pacifier-planting ritual so many families are opting to try nowadays: Plant the dummy in the garden or the yard or a pot of dirt, water it, and over night, cake pops will sprout in the binky's place. Not a bad deal, right? This little girl was definitely a fan.

View the original article to see embedded media.

She was so excited! Gotta say, the dummy fairy outdid herself with all those little cake and donut pops. That pacifier yielded quite a crop! No wonder the little girl was freaking out. One wonders how many pops she was allowed to eat at once! This truly is a sweet tradition, though, no pun intended; it's a really low-stress, fun way to break a habit that can sometimes prove really difficult to get over for some kids.

Commenters loved this idea, and they also shared the (sometimes traumatic) ways other parents handled the dummy dilemma.

"memory unlocked about how my mum put chili paste on my dummies so i'd stop using them" - _pascaux

"I work for a zoo and I've had parents get their kid to give their dummies to me for the baby animal I'm holding because 'they need it more'" - Lewisjacob282

"That excited scream is the sweetest I've heard! You're an amazing mom" - abarra8877

That scream truly was the sweetest ever. But who wouldn't be excited to discover a donut pop garden? That'd be enough to make lots of kids forget about binkies.

