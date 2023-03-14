Open in App
South Orange, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nor’easter May Bring Strong Wind Gusts to SOMA

By TAPInto SOMA Staff,

6 days ago

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ __ Maplewood and South Orange say that a Nor’easter across northeast New Jersey is expected to bring rainfall and wet, heavy snow, followed by high winds through Wednesday.

Communications by both governments to residents say that minor flooding is possible along rivers and streams, as well as in areas with poor drainage. Periods of moderate snow Tuesday afternoon and into the evening are possible. Winds of 20mph to 25mph and gusts of 30mph to 40mph are anticipated for Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.

Strong winds and heavy snow have the potential to down trees and power lines, meaning power outages are possible, the notices said. Residents and business owners are advised to secure outdoor objects. Travel should be avoided whenever possible and caution should be used when on the roads.

In the event of downed power lines or trees, residents should contact both their local energy provider and their local police non-emergency line.

JCP&L: 1-888-LIGHTSS (544-4877)

PSE&G: 1-800-436-PSEG (7734) or text "OUT" to 4PSEG or visit pseg.com/myaccount

Maplewood PD non-emergency line: (973) 762-1234

South Orange PD non-emergency line: (973) 763-3000

Downed wires should always be considered "live," and residents should remain at least 30 feet away. Residents who rely on power for medical equipment should notify their local energy provider as well as the South Essex Fire Department (SEFD) non-emergency line prior to the storm.

SEFD non-emergency line: (973) 762-6500

If there are power outages, residents are encouraged to check on neighbors who are elderly or who have special needs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BWspg_0lIT84Wz00

