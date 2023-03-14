EVEN MORE Jack in the Box locations announced for northern Utah

Just as we thought Jack in the Box was set up to dominate northern Utah with six new restaurants, four more locations were announced.

Last week, FOX 13 News reported new Jack in the Box locations opening in Salt Lake City, Layton, Ogden, Logan, Saratoga Springs and South Jordan.

Mountain West Commercial Real Estate has revealed that in addition to those six restaurants, even MORE locations are coming.

Sites in Kaysville, Orem, Provo and Pleasant Grove have been proposed.

“Jack in the Box recognizes their brand is familiar to Utahns,” said Mountain West Commercial Real Estate agent Adam Lewis in a release. “This market is a mix of corporate and franchise locations; Jack in the Box will be constructing drive-thru only locations to complement their prototypical dine-in designs”.

The timeline of when the locations in Utah County, South Jordan, and Kaysville will open and where they will be was not disclosed.

The newest restaurant, located in Salt Lake City off 2100 South State Street is expected to open in June 2023.

FOX 13 News previously reported the Layton location will open in the Layton Retail Center sometime in 2023 and the Ogden location will open near Weber State University in May 2023.

In Logan, Jack in the Box was approved to build a restaurant in the area of 1200 South Highway 89/91. It's not known when that location will open to the public.

Currently, there are only three Jack in the Box locations in Utah - all located in southern areas of the state.