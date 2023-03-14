Oscars post highest viewership in three years

It’s the third year in a row the number of Oscars watchers increased — going from a record-low 9.9 million in 2021 to 16.6 million to last year. Still, the Academy Awards recorded 29.6 million viewers as recently as 2019, and 23.6 million for the 2020 show that occurred weeks before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adding intrigue to Sunday’s show was the buzz created last year by Will Smith’s shocking slap of Chris Rock on the Oscars stage. The 2023 host Jimmy Kimmel made multiple jokes about the incident during Sunday’s broadcast.
“We want you to have fun, we want you to feel safe, and most importantly, we want me to feel safe,” Kimmel quipped during his opening monologue.
“Everything Everywhere,” a breakout indie hit about a high-stakes journey across alternate dimensions, won seven honors, including best picture, best supporting actor for Ke Huy Quan, best supporting actress for Jamie Lee Curtis and best director for the filmmaking duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.
Working against the Oscars viewership was HBO simultaneously debuting the Season 1 finale of “The Last of Us,” which recorded 8.2 million viewers across its platforms. Adapted from a popular PlayStation video game, the apocalyptic drama stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.
