Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
Inside The Padres

Padres News: Friars Games Set To Broadcast For Free Amidst Diamond Sports Bankruptcy

By Noel Sanchez,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dq5JH_0lIT4FIZ00

Padres matches about to become much more available.

For those fans of the San Diego Padres that love the team but haven't been able to find the time or funds to be able watch their stars live, their games are set to be streamed for free by the MLB very soon.

Diamond Sports Group has owned the rights to airing Friars games for some time but are now preparing to file for bankruptcy. Along with four other MLB teams, the LLC will end their partnership with San Diego's franchise. This news was first provided by Josh Kosman of The New York Post.

"Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred will have the league take over the local broadcasts of the money-losing teams and stream them for free in their respective local markets as he negotiates with their cable companies for lower contracts, a source with knowledge of the discussions said."

( Per The New York Post )

It will be interesting to see what this means for other cable providers and channels moving forward in the sports world. We have already seen streaming services surpass them greatly in the past few years and other businesses such as movie theaters have seen a large drop in profits during this time.

Diamond Sports, which goes by the name of Bally Sports on cable, also airs a number of NBA and NHL teams ' games and look to provide their focus there. Both of those leagues have shorter seasons than the MLB so they probably hope to make more money in a smaller amount of time with those squads.

However, filing for bankruptcy is no small move. This could be the first domino to fall in cable services surrounding the MLB. Fortunately for our fanbase, they will get to watch the Gaslamp Guys for free for the time-being.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
Padres News: Watch Fernando Tatis Jr. Throw Perfect 1-Hop Pass From Right Field
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Padres News: Manny Machado Claims WBC Was More Important Than World Series
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Padres News: Manny Machado Investing In His Body To Prolong Playing Career
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT1 day ago
Padres News: Watch Fernando Tatis Jr. Hit 1st Cactus League Home Run
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL2 days ago
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Reportedly in Escrow on a $64 Million Los Angeles Manse
Los Angeles, CA12 days ago
Padres News: Juan Soto Suffers Oblique Strain, Friars' Injury Woes Continue
San Diego, CA31 minutes ago
Padres News: Bob Melvin Reveals Austin Nola Likely Suffered Broken Nose Sunday
San Diego, CA20 hours ago
Padres News: Top Friars Prospect Maximized His Spring Training Opportunity
San Diego, CA2 hours ago
Padres News: Austin Nola Leaves Sunday's Game After Getting Hit In The Head By Pitch
San Diego, CA22 hours ago
Padres News: Nick Martinez Explains Why He Left Team USA
San Diego, CA18 hours ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Padres News: 5 Prospects Head To Minor League Camp Following Spring Training Stints
San Diego, CA22 hours ago
‘Moving underwater’: Cubs’ Justin Steele fights control issues vs. Padres
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Phillies’ Trea Turner Has Epic 24-Hour Tear For At World Baseball Classic
Philadelphia, PA16 hours ago
How to Watch Phillies and Orioles Spring Training, Channel, Streams, and Lineups
Philadelphia, PA2 hours ago
Padres Notes: Manny Machado Chooses WBC Over World Series, Xander Bogarts Returns To Peoria, & More
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Padres News: Juan Soto Feels Like His 2020 Self, Credits Off-Season Work
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Padres News: Bob Melvin Commends Nelson Cruz’s Versatility In Spring Training
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Padres News: Fans React To Padres Huge Comeback Win Saturday
San Diego, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy