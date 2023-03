SPARTANBURG, SC - NOVEMBER 18: BJ Mack (33) forward/center Wofford College Terriers drives through a gauntlet of Gardner-Webb University Runnin Bulldogs defenders in the Battle of the Carolinas, Friday, November 18, 2022, at Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina. (Photo by David Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Wofford power forward BJ Mack is hearing from a large number of Power 5 programs. Ole Miss and Chris Beard are hitting him up, too.