Lexington, KY
Kentucky's Open Practice Scheduled for Thursday in Greensboro

By Tyler Thompson,

6 days ago
Photo via UK Athletics

Are you coming to Greensboro to cheer Kentucky on in the NCAA Tournament? If you arrive Thursday afternoon, you can watch the Cats practice in person. Kentucky’s open practice is scheduled for 2-2:40 p.m. at Greensboro Coliseum. Fans are invited in to watch all of the teams in Greensboro practice. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m. and admission is free. Here’s the schedule:

  • 11:00 – 11:40 AM: Kennesaw State
  • 11:45 – 12:25 PM: Mississippi State/Pitt
  • 12:30 – 1:10 PM: Xavier
  • 1:15 – 1:55 PM: Iowa State
  • 2:00 – 2:40 PM: Kentucky
  • 2:45 – 3:25 PM: Kansas State
  • 3:30 – 4:10 PM: Providence
  • 4:15 – 4:55 PM: Montana State

As someone who has attended these open practices in the past, I wouldn’t get your hopes up for seeing the team scrimmage as they did yesterday or today. It’s really just a glorified walkthrough, especially given the number of injuries on this squad right now. That said, the team does have fun with it and goes around to greet fans at the end. I’m sure Oscar will do his best to stick around and sign some autographs.

If you come, we’ll see you there. Jack Pilgrim, Steven Peake, and I will be at the arena for practice and interviews, with Drew Franklin and Dr. Michael Huang joining us on Friday.

Greensboro Coliseum Map, Parking Information

There are 6,000 on-site parking spaces at Greensboro Coliseum, with parking fees ranging from $5-$25, depending on the event. Credit and Debit cards are now accepted at all Greensboro Coliseum Parking Lot entrances for all paid parking events. Uber Drop-offs and pick-ups can be made at the ACC Hall of Champions entrance located off Gate City Boulevard.

