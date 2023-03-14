Jamie Lee Curtis giving her Oscar they/them pronouns for trans daughter Ruby

Jamie Lee Curtis will refer to her brand-new Oscar statue as a “they/them” out of respect for her transgender daughter, Ruby.

The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star appeared on the “Today” show virtually Tuesday morning and added that she’s even dropping the name “Oscar.”

“In support of my daughter Ruby, I’m having them be a they/them,” Curtis explained. “I’m just going to call them ‘them’, they/them, and they are doing great.

“They are settling in.”

Curtis, 64, also said she’s still in disbelief about winning her very first Academy Award. She took home the prize in the Best Supporting Actress category.

“I never thought in a million years that I would have this couple days,” she told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, “and I’m very moved by the whole thing.”

The “Halloween” star first shared that her daughter, who is now 27 years old, was transgender in July 2021 in an interview with AARP Magazine, saying she and her husband, Christopher Guest, “have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby.”

A month later, Curtis and Ruby sat down in a joint interview to discuss her transition and journey to self-acceptance.

“It was scary — just the sheer fact of telling [my parents] something about me they didn’t know,” Ruby, who works as a video editor, explained. “It was intimidating — but I wasn’t worried. They had been so accepting of me my entire life.”

Curtis, 64, went on to officiate Ruby and her partner Kynthia’s “World of Warcraft”-themed wedding in May 2022 in her backyard.

Curtis and Guest — whom she wed in 1984 — also share 36-year-old daughter Annie, who got married in 2019.