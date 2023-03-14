Jamie Lee Curtis giving her Oscar they/them pronouns for trans daughter Ruby

“I never thought in a million years that I would have this couple days,” she told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, “and I’m very moved by the whole thing.”
The “Halloween” star first shared that her daughter, who is now 27 years old, was transgender in July 2021 in an interview with AARP Magazine, saying she and her husband, Christopher Guest, “have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby.”
“It was scary — just the sheer fact of telling [my parents] something about me they didn’t know,” Ruby, who works as a video editor, explained. “It was intimidating — but I wasn’t worried. They had been so accepting of me my entire life.”
