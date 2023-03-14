Tessa Thompson, 39, has ‘never had a hamburger,’ recently tried first egg

Tessa Thompson won’t be hitting the McDonald’s drive-thru anytime soon.

The “Creed” star, 39, admitted in a new interview that she has never eaten a burger — and only recently tried eggs for the first time.

“I’ve never had a hamburger in my life,” she told English TV presenter Amelia Dimoldenberg on the red carpet at Vanity Fair’s 2023 Oscars party Sunday.

When the “Chicken Shop Date” host asked Thompson whether she was a vegetarian, the actress responded, “No.”

“I eat other things,” she elaborated. “I’ve just never had a hamburger. … It’s the only thing extraordinary that I can still claim.”

Tessa Thompson admitted she has never eaten a hamburger. tessamaethompson/Instagram

Thompson also dished on her experience eating her first egg, noting she was unimpressed.

“I’d had never had one of those. … I don’t think they’re great,” she said.

“It’s the only thing extraordinary that I can still claim,” the actress said at Vanity Fair’s Oscars party. Getty Images

Thompson said she only recently tried her first egg. tessamaethompson/Instagram

Dimoldenberg, 29, pointed out there there are a variety of ways to cook eggs, to which the “Passing” star replied, “That’s the problem with them. It’s like, pick a lane.”

She does, however, “love potatoes,” which Dimoldenberg retorted are “famously versatile, too.”

Get more of Page Six’s Oscars 2023 coverage

Thompson attended the star-studded party after reprising her role as Bianca in the Michael B. Jordan-directed blockbuster “Creed lll.”

The “Westworld” alum recently revealed that she and Jordan, who portrays her boxer husband, Adonis Creed, went to couple’s therapy together “in character” to prepare for the third film in the franchise.

Thompson stars opposite Michael B. Jordan in “Creed III.” Tessa Thompson / Instagram

“The line sometimes between character and us get blurred because we bring so much of what we’re exploring personally to the characters in general,” she told Refinery29 .

“I’ll say it was an early experience in couples therapy for us both [personally], but it was as these characters, which is very weird,” she added.

“But I think it reminded us of our own personal lives that going to therapy, even when a relationship is good, can be a good thing if you’re trying to just sharpen communication and figure out how someone works. It’s useful in so many relationships.”

She recently revealed the co-stars went to “couples therapy” together. tessamaethompson/Instagram

Thompson noted that the therapy sessions helped her and Jordan, 36, reflect on their real-life relationships.

“Since we’ve been making these movies for eight, nine years, we’ve seen each other through various stages in our own romantic things,” she explained.

“We know stuff about each other’s lives. We shared and talked about it. So therapy ended up starting at work and getting more personal.”