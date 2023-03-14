Tessa Thompson, 39, has ‘never had a hamburger,’ recently tried first egg

Thompson attended the star-studded party after reprising her role as Bianca in the Michael B. Jordan-directed blockbuster “Creed lll.”
The “Westworld” alum recently revealed that she and Jordan, who portrays her boxer husband, Adonis Creed, went to couple’s therapy together “in character” to prepare for the third film in the franchise.
“The line sometimes between character and us get blurred because we bring so much of what we’re exploring personally to the characters in general,” she told Refinery29 .
“I’ll say it was an early experience in couples therapy for us both [personally], but it was as these characters, which is very weird,” she added.
“But I think it reminded us of our own personal lives that going to therapy, even when a relationship is good, can be a good thing if you’re trying to just sharpen communication and figure out how someone works. It’s useful in so many relationships.”
Thompson noted that the therapy sessions helped her and Jordan, 36, reflect on their real-life relationships.
“Since we’ve been making these movies for eight, nine years, we’ve seen each other through various stages in our own romantic things,” she explained.
“We know stuff about each other’s lives. We shared and talked about it. So therapy ended up starting at work and getting more personal.”
