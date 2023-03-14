Open in App
Iowa State
Republican Presidential Hopefuls Start Heading to Iowa

By Blain Ensley,

6 days ago

WOR White House correspondent Jon Decker talked with Len and Michael about former President Trump traveling to Iowa. Decker reminded the guys that Trump lost the Iowa caucus in 2020 to Texas Senator Ted Cruz, so he wants to show Iowans he's there for them. Decker told the guys all the Republicans who have hinted at running for President in 2024 will head Iowa shortly. Len and Michael also asked Decker why Florida Governor Ron DeSantis hasn't fought back against Trump's insults. Decker believes DeSantis will fight back when he announces his 2024 campaign.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

