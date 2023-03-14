Jim Jones Is Ready For A ‘Verzuz’ Rematch Against The Lox

Jim Jones isn’t happy with how Dipset fared against The LOX in their 2021 Verzuz battle . The 46-year-old now wants to run it back against Jadakiss , Styles P , and Sheek Louch in a bigger setting.

Capo admitted to AllHipHop that Cam’ron , Juelz Santana , Freekey Zekey, and himself did not practice the “five P’s: Proper preparation prevents poor performance” that night. Social media erupted on the August 2021 evening, when The Lox steamrolled The Diplomats, and it’s been difficult for the “We Fly High” rapper and his comrades to let it go. He also cited some circumstances which affected their performance.

“I don’t think that energy will ever be duplicated outside of New York unless we go for the rematch, you heard?” the Harlem rapper said. “The way I’m thinking about it is last time, there was a lot going on. The venue was way too small. There were people on my back. There were people on people’s shoulders in there.”

With that cramped space in mind, Jones feels like they should aim for the venue of all venues in New York City. “I think we need proper respect of doing it in the Garden, the big Garden, with proper security, set up right so everybody have breathing room. Not using it as no excuse, but we need a rematch for the city. I’m puttin’ it out there. I’m puttin’ it out there like Rocky after he lost to Apollo Creed […] And we gonna be ready like hot spaghetti.”

The Back In My Prime rapper even had some suggestions on how the matchup should be assessed, as Verzuz battles have not kept score. “Let’s score it like a boxing match. Let’s get the judges. Let’s make it live. Let the people vote live. Let’s do it right. Let’s really go for it.”

The LOX and Dipset’s faceoff in 2021 was lauded by many, primarily for how impressive Jadakiss and Styles P’s performances were. Jadakiss’ infamous speech about being from “The real New York” still goes viral to this day and some fans regard it as the best moment in Hip-Hop for 2021.

