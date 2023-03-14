Open in App
Queens, NY
1010WINS

Man targets several Queens banks to rob in 1 hour: NYPD

By Kimberly Dole,

6 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD released photos of a suspect they are looking to identify after he targeted several banks to rob in Queens in an hour, authorities said.

At approximately 12:50 p.m. on Friday, March 10, the suspect entered a Citibank located at 38-18 Queens Blvd. in Sunnyside where police said he passed a note to the bank teller that stated in sum that he needed $1,200 and no one would get hurt.

The suspect fled the location without any currency.

A short while later, at approximately 1:10 p.m., the suspect entered Ponce Bank, located at 37-60 82nd St. in Jackson Heights and demanded $2,000 from the bank teller.

The individual fled the location without any currency.

The third incident happened less than an hour later at 1:50 p.m., when the suspect entered Royal Business Bank located at 42-08 Main St. in Flushing, officials said.

According to police, the suspect stated that he had a gun and demanded money.

The individual took $230 and fled the location by foot, northbound on Main Street.

There were no injuries reported in any incident.

Photo credit NYPD

The was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray hooded jacket, black and white sneakers and a black facemask.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

