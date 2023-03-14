Open in App
Flat Rock, MI
The Monroe News

Local Sports: Flat Rock puts two on All-League boys basketball team

By Niles Kruger, The Monroe News,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cYxwR_0lISpfui00

Co-champions Flat Rock and Riverview each landed two players on the All-Huron League boys basketball first team.

Graham Junge and Odin Nemeth made it for Flat Rock and Kolby Dorn and Shane McAlinden for Riverview.

The rest of the first team was made up of Joel Westaway of Airport, Buddy Snodgrass of St. Mary Catholic Central, Ethan Woolery of New Boston Huron, and Tyler Swick of Grosse Ile.

Monroe County Region players on the second team were Timmy Murphy and Joey Godfrey of Flat Rock, Brandon McComas and Brett Moore of Airport, Michael Laboe of SMCC, Kyle Kantola of Huron, Myles Tackett of Jefferson, and Connor Dessellier of Milan.

Flat Rock’s Corey Lannon, Airport’s Colin Nowak, SMCC’s Patrick Lipford, Huron’s Chad Martin, Jefferson’s Eastin Kegley and Milan’s Tyler Denham made the honorable mention list.

Caroline Roecker of SMCC, Olivia Gratz of Airport, Lila Clements of Huron, Madleen Hussein of Flat Rock, and Gracie Jones of Jefferson made the first team for girls.

Second-team choices were Raelyn Turner and Brooke Mossburg of SMCC, Payton Zajac and Brenna Baker of Airport, Gabby Emelian of Huron, Addison Kopp of Flat Rock, and Sydney McCray of Milan.

SMCC’s Avery Dalton, Airport’s Jillian Baker, Huron’s Ellah Bossick, Flat Rock’s McKenna Williams, Milan’s Marissa Beck, and Jefferson’s Anna Boggs received honorable mention.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Summit, Redford Union advance

FLAT ROCK – Summit Academy (23-2) will play Redford Union (18-5) for the championship of the Division 2 Regional at Flat Rock Wednesday.

Summit, which beat Flat Rock in the finals to win the District at New Boston Huron, had no trouble in the semifinals Monday, routing Dearborn Heights Robichaud 68-32.

Redford Union squeaked out a 39-38 win over Redford Union in the other semifinal.

The finals tip off at 7 p.m.

Woodhaven, which ended Bedford’s season in the District finals, was no match for Detroit Cass Tech in the semifinals of the Division 1 Regional at Dearborn Fordson, falling 81-48.

Riverview Gabriel Richard, a winner over St. Mary Catholic Central in the finals of the District at Erie Mason, was dispatched by Ecorse 63-46 in the first round of the Division 3 Regional at Brooklyn Columbia Central.

Taylor Trillium moved into the finals of the Division 4 Regional at Morenci with a 79-61 win over Hillsdale Academy. The Wildcats, who beat the host team in the finals to win the District at Summerfield, will play Detroit Public Safety in the finals.

ADULT SOCCER

Brothers lead the way

Brothers Luis and Carlos Castrillon and Zach Messina all scored to lead Not Fast, Just Furious to a 4-2 win over Athletico in the Monroe Adult Indoor Coed Soccer League at LevelUp Training Sunday.

Ryan Murray and Habeeb Bello scored for Athletico.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Local Sports: Flat Rock puts two on All-League boys basketball team

