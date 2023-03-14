Open in App
Kansas City, MO
Could Super Bowl Champ Chiefs Trade For Former Rebel Laremy Tunsil?

By Matt Galatzan,

6 days ago

Former Rebels standout Laremy Tunsil could be on the move via trade, and one team at the front of the line might be the Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

Are the Houston Texans trying to trade former Ole Miss Rebels star Laremy Tunsil?

According to reports , that very well may be the case, and Patrick Mahomes and the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs have emerged as a potential landing spot.

Tunsil has, on the record, said all the right things about being willing to be a building block as the Texans work to lift themselves from the NFL basement. But in truth?

We bet he'd love to jump from Houston to the Kansas City Chiefs, where his work blocking for QB Patrick Mahomes might mean more title contention for the newly crowned Super Bowl champs.

And there is a reality regarding where the Texans are as a program.

Houston is rebuilding, and while Tunsil could eventually be an important part of that. But more immediately?

Maybe the Texans are of the opinion that future pieces, at affordable prices, represent a smarter - and frankly more honest - approach to the build because of how long it might truly take.

And from a Kansas City Chiefs perspective?

Mahomes means the title window is very much open ... and maybe KC is willing to pay a price for Laremy Tunsil to push the open window even wider.

