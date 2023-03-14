Where to watch, how to follow Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament game vs. Providence

Where to watch and how to follow Friday’s men’s basketball NCAA Tournament opener between the East Region No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) and the No. 11 seed Providence Friars (21-11) :
Game time is 7:10 p.m. (EDT) at Greensboro Coliseum (capacity 22,000) in Greensboro, N.C.
Television
Network : CBS
Announcers : Play-by-play, Ian Eagle ; analysis, Jim Spanarkel ; sideline, Evan Washburn
Where to find CBS :
Over the air : Channel 27 (in Lexington)
Spectrum cable : Channel 9 (in Lexington)
DISH Network : Channel 27 (in Lexington)
DirecTV : Channel 27 (in Lexington)
U-verse : Channel 27 (in Lexington)
Radio
Over the air : WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Statewide list of UK radio network affiliates: Click here
UK Sports Network broadcast team : Play-by-play, Tom Leach ; analysis, Jack Givens
Satellite radio : National stream: XM Channel 202, Sirius Channel 134, Internet Channel 965
Internet
Live blog : Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com .
Live video : After signing in with your TV provider, you can live stream the game online at NCAA March Madness Live .
Twitter : @johnclayiv ; @markcstory ; @BenRobertsHL ; @cdrummond97 ; @kentuckysports ; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
The Kentucky roster : Click here
The Providence roster : Click here
How Kentucky and Providence match up : Click here
Kentucky vs. Providence series history : Click here
The odds : Click here
For comprehensive postgame coverage : Kentucky.com
