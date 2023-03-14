Open in App
Lexington, KY
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Lexington Herald-Leader

Where to watch, how to follow Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament game vs. Providence

By Mark Story,

6 days ago

Where to watch and how to follow Friday’s men’s basketball NCAA Tournament opener between the East Region No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) and the No. 11 seed Providence Friars (21-11) :

Game time is 7:10 p.m. (EDT) at Greensboro Coliseum (capacity 22,000) in Greensboro, N.C.

Television

Network : CBS

Announcers : Play-by-play, Ian Eagle ; analysis, Jim Spanarkel ; sideline, Evan Washburn

Where to find CBS :

Over the air : Channel 27 (in Lexington)

Spectrum cable : Channel 9 (in Lexington)

DISH Network : Channel 27 (in Lexington)

DirecTV : Channel 27 (in Lexington)

U-verse : Channel 27 (in Lexington)

Radio

Over the air : WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio network affiliates: Click here

UK Sports Network broadcast team : Play-by-play, Tom Leach ; analysis, Jack Givens

Satellite radio : National stream: XM Channel 202, Sirius Channel 134, Internet Channel 965

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mm5lS_0lISpU9b00
Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe runs onto the court before facing Florida during a game at Rupp Arena on Feb. 4. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Internet

Live blog : Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com .

Live video : After signing in with your TV provider, you can live stream the game online at NCAA March Madness Live .

Twitter : @johnclayiv ; @markcstory ; @BenRobertsHL ; @cdrummond97 ; @kentuckysports ; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster : Click here

The Providence roster : Click here

How Kentucky and Providence match up : Click here

Kentucky vs. Providence series history : Click here

The odds : Click here

For comprehensive postgame coverage : Kentucky.com

Providence’s Bryce Hopkins is a nightmare waiting to happen for Big Blue Nation

Five NCAA Tournament storylines that will have an effect on Kentucky basketball

March Madness will reunite Bryce Hopkins and Kentucky. ‘That’s our brother for life.’

On paper, I like Kentucky basketball’s NCAA tourney draw. On the court, not so much.

Kentucky’s first-round opponent could be a very bad matchup for the Wildcats. Here’s why.

2023 Men’s NCAA Tournament TV schedule, channel guide

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kentucky State newsLocal Kentucky State
After one final defeat, a Kentucky locker room reflects. ‘These guys are my brothers.’
Lexington, KY15 hours ago
Everything John Calipari said after Kentucky’s turnover-filled loss in the NCAA Tournament
Lexington, KY17 hours ago
Updated: John Calipari’s NCAA Tournament record at Kentucky
Lexington, KY14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
That might’ve been Oscar Tshiebwe’s last game at UK. ‘My dream was to do something great.’
Lexington, KY16 hours ago
The Kentucky men’s basketball season is over. Top links from the Next Cats blog.
Lexington, KY5 hours ago
Kentucky fans are right to have high expectations. John Calipari isn’t meeting them.
Lexington, KY2 hours ago
Live updates: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Kansas State Wildcats in NCAA Tournament
Lexington, KY22 hours ago
Kansas State comeback ousts Kentucky from NCAA Tournament, ending the Wildcats’ season
Lexington, KY19 hours ago
Kentucky baseball 18-2 after 14th straight win in sweep of SEC-opening series
Lexington, KY19 hours ago
Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s NCAA Tournament loss to Kansas State
Lexington, KY17 hours ago
Kentucky’s basketball season is over. Here’s who’s likely to go, who might return to UK.
Lexington, KY19 hours ago
7 things you need to know from UK’s season-ending 75-69 loss to Kansas State
Manhattan, KS18 hours ago
For Calipari, moving UK basketball beyond one-and-done is proving daunting
Lexington, KY16 hours ago
This Kentucky basketball team is doing it differently. How do the freshmen feel about it?
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Everything Jerome Tang said after Kansas St. used late run to knock UK out of NCAA tourney
Manhattan, KS17 hours ago
How Kentucky and Kansas State match up — with a game prediction
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Crunching the numbers on the Kentucky vs. Kansas State matchup in the NCAA Tournament
Manhattan, KS1 day ago
Live updates: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Providence Friars in NCAA Basketball Tournament
Lexington, KY2 days ago
In a crazy NCAA Tournament, Kentucky basketball will do something crazy on Sunday
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Kentucky basketball: Five things to know about the Kansas State Wildcats
Lexington, KY1 day ago
‘I just let it fly.’ Transylvania has all the answers in advancing to first NCAA finals.
Lexington, KY22 hours ago
Kentucky earned its NCAA Tournament win. And Jacob Toppin enjoyed his shining moment.
Lexington, KY2 days ago
The streak is over. Kentucky beats Providence for first NCAA Tournament win in four years.
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Oscar Tshiebwe sets a new record in Kentucky victory. ‘He’s a handsome guy to the ball.’
Lexington, KY2 days ago
The NCAA Tournament is down to 32 teams. What are Kentucky’s odds to make a deep run?
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 61-53 win over Providence in the NCAA Tournament
Lexington, KY2 days ago
5 things you need to know from UK’s 61-53 win over Providence in the NCAA tourney
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Everything Ed Cooley said after Providence basketball exits NCAA tourney with loss to UK
Providence, RI2 days ago
What is Jacob Toppin doing in an AT&T commercial? Kentucky player explains the process.
Lexington, KY2 days ago
There’s a lesson to be learned from what Antonio Reeves is giving UK
Lexington, KY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy