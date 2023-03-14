Charlie Henry, Alabama basketball assistant, expected to take Georgia Southern job | Source

Alabama basketball is losing one of its top assistants.

Charlie Henry is expected to take the Georgia Southern opening, a source confirmed to The Tuscaloosa News. Henry will stay with Alabama through the end of the NCAA Tournament, something he made clear to Georgia Southern, and the Eagles were fine with that.

Henry will replace Brian Burg, after Georgia Southern decided not to renew his contract last week.

Henry runs the Crimson Tide's defense, which has been elite this season. Alabama is No. 3 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom. The Crimson Tide also finished in that spot two seasons ago when Alabama went to the Sweet 16.

Henry has spent the past four seasons with coach Nate Oats at Alabama. Henry has also coached in the NBA, G League and Division I schools, including the Chicago Bulls, Windy City Bulls and Iowa State.

Henry first worked with Oats at Romulus High School in Detroit during the 2009-10 season.

He served as an assistant to Fred Hoiberg for two seasons with the Chicago Bulls from 2015-17. He had been with Hoiberg at Iowa State for three seasons prior to that.

Henry was the coach of the G League's Windy City Bulls from 2017-19 before joining Oats in Tuscaloosa.

Henry, a Canton, Michigan native, played college basketball for Madonna University in his home state, and graduated in 2009 with his bachelor's degree in journalism and public relations. He got his master's degree in educational leadership and policy study in 2014 at Iowa State.

ALABAMA BASKETBALL:How Alabama basketball's championship season changed after a game almost nobody saw

NCAA TOURNAMENT:Why Alabama basketball can – and can’t – reach March Madness’ Final Four