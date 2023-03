Police investigation Photo credit Audacy/WILK

A couple from Lackawanna County now each face a count of child endangerment. Brittany May of Archbald and Leonard Ash the Third of Pittston were charged last week after their 4 month old son was taken to a hospital in Allentown back in January and was found to be suffering from malnutrition. The child is reportedly improving. The pair have preliminary hearings later this month in Central Court in Lackawanna County.