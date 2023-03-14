NFL free agency Monday highlights

The NFL had free agency begin Monday with teams able to negotiate contracts with impending free agents. Those deals cannot become official until the new league year on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

But a number of deals went down on Monday.

The Arizona Cardinals didn’t do much.

They agreed to a two-year deal with right tackle Kelvin Beachum and lost defensive lineman Zach Allen to the Denver Broncos.

What are some of the other moves that happened on Monday?

DL Javon Hargrave to 49ers

The 49ers added to their defensive line, giving Hargrave a four-year deal.

Raiders sign QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Las Vegas gets a replacement for Derek Carr, getting Garoppolo on a three-year deal.

CB Patrick Peterson to Steelers

The former Cardinals cornerback gets a two-year contract from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Broncos sign QB Jarrett Stidham

The former Raider and Patriot will now be Russell Wilson’s backup in Denver. He gets a two-year deal.

Broncos sign 2 O-linemen

The Broncos gave Wilson some protection. They signed former 49ers tackle Mike McGlinchey to a five-year contract and former Ravens guard Ben Powers to a four-year deal.

Bears sign G Nate Davis

Bears add pair of linebackers

The Bears gave two linebackers new deals. Former Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards gets a three-year contract and former Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds joins Chicago on a four-year deal.