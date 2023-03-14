Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL free agency Monday highlights

By Jess Root,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45B5On_0lISlML900

The NFL had free agency begin Monday with teams able to negotiate contracts with impending free agents. Those deals cannot become official until the new league year on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

But a number of deals went down on Monday.

The Arizona Cardinals didn’t do much.

They agreed to a two-year deal with right tackle Kelvin Beachum and lost defensive lineman Zach Allen to the Denver Broncos.

What are some of the other moves that happened on Monday?

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

DL Javon Hargrave to 49ers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rFYT3_0lISlML900
 Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers added to their defensive line, giving Hargrave a four-year deal.

Raiders sign QB Jimmy Garoppolo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ttnF1_0lISlML900
 Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas gets a replacement for Derek Carr, getting Garoppolo on a three-year deal.

CB Patrick Peterson to Steelers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DKHQ3_0lISlML900
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The former Cardinals cornerback gets a two-year contract from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Broncos sign QB Jarrett Stidham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlbqS_0lISlML900
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The former Raider and Patriot will now be Russell Wilson’s backup in Denver. He gets a two-year deal.

Broncos sign 2 O-linemen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GsQRl_0lISlML900
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos gave Wilson some protection. They signed former 49ers tackle Mike McGlinchey to a five-year contract and former Ravens guard Ben Powers to a four-year deal.

Bears sign G Nate Davis

Bears add pair of linebackers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2muFTZ_0lISlML900

The Bears gave two linebackers new deals. Former Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards gets a three-year contract and former Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds joins Chicago on a four-year deal.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The Eagles losing so many free agents could result in a historic number of compensatory picks
Philadelphia, PA3 hours ago
Buffalo Bills release former Georgia WR after five years
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
WATCH: Baker Mayfield sends his first message to Bucs fans
Tampa, FL45 minutes ago
Look: Shaquille O'Neal's Reason For Hospitalization Revealed
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
John Calipari rudely referred to Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell as ‘little kid’ after he torched Kentucky
Manhattan, KS18 hours ago
Bleacher Report says Ravens ILB must be traded after first week of 2023 free agency
Baltimore, MD15 hours ago
How much cap space do the Seahawks have after 1 week of free agency?
Seattle, WA3 hours ago
C.J. Gardner-Johnson joined the Lions on the most bizarre deal of NFL free agency
Detroit, MI14 hours ago
Titans make 5 free-agent signings official
Nashville, TN57 minutes ago
Seahawks pick No. 1 cornerback prospect in this 2023 NFL mock draft
Seattle, WA1 hour ago
Joe Burrow keeps helping TEs land massive deals in free agency
Cincinnati, OH20 hours ago
Laremy Tunsil had the perfect reaction to becoming the highest-paid tackle in NFL history
Houston, TX1 hour ago
Titans free agency tracker for 2nd wave: Rumors, signings, cuts, trades
Nashville, TN2 hours ago
How would you grade the Commanders' first week of free agency?
Washington, DC4 hours ago
These Broncos players earned big performance-based bonuses in 2022
Denver, CO3 hours ago
Extensions to Cole Kmet, Darnell Mooney would snap Bears decade-long drought
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
Former NFL Washington player warns free agents
Washington, DC7 hours ago
Adam Thielen's new contract with Panthers puts Vikings request for pay cut to shame
Minneapolis, MN14 hours ago
Titans add ex-Ravens assistant Anthony Levine to coaching staff
Nashville, TN2 hours ago
Report: Former Texans TE O.J. Howard visiting the Raiders
Houston, TX1 hour ago
2023 mock draft roundup 5.0: Experts predict Colts' selection
Indianapolis, IN4 hours ago
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson responds to claims of what was said on video with fan
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Why Penny Hardaway tossed a water bottle across the court in Memphis' loss to FAU
Boca Raton, FL2 days ago
Ravens lose assistant coach to AFC North division rival
Baltimore, MD13 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers’ guaranteed salary provides another big hurdle in trade talks with Jets
Green Bay, WI3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy