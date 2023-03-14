Open in App
Sioux Falls, SD
Argus Leader

Early childhood programming will see a few changes this fall in Sioux Falls Schools

By Morgan Matzen, Sioux Falls Argus Leader,

6 days ago
A couple of changes are coming to the Sioux Falls School District’s early childhood programming next school year.

The programs provide integrated early childhood experiences for as many as 1,200 children ages 0-5.

As it stands now, the district’s early childhood blended programming is in nine elementary schools: Anne Sullivan, Cleveland, Garfield, Harvey Dunn, Hawthorne, Laura B. Anderson, Pettigrew, Susan B. Anthony and Terry Redlin.

But, starting this fall, classrooms at Susan B. Anthony will move to Lowell Elementary School, and classrooms at Terry Redlin will move to the newly renovated space at the Learning Lab, which is the north end of the former New Technology High School space.

One other change will entail blending “slots” for students.

Currently, the Sioux Empire United Way offers a preschool opportunity program with 68 slots for students on the Head Start or Title 1 waiting list at Robert Frost Elementary School. There’s also a fee-based opportunity, Learning Adventures Preschool, with 85 slots for student enrollment at Discovery, John Harris and Sonia Sotomayor Elementary Schools.

Those two programs will blend “slots” this fall at Discovery, John Harris and Robert Frost Elementary Schools to increase the overall space by 17 “slots,” increase the students' day by 30 minutes, provide opportunities for home visits with families and have more staff participation in early childhood in-services.

For more information on accessing early childhood programming for your child, visit the Sioux Falls School District website.

Comments / 0
