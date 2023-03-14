Open in App
Beaverton, OR
See more from this location?
Scorebook Live

‘I think we're going to be scary these next couple years.’ Brayden Boe and Mountainside flash potential for bright future

By Shane Hoffmann,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22VNOg_0lISeGMg00

By Shane Hoffmann | Photos by Taylor Balkom

It was an intoxicatingly thrilling display, and yet the biggest takeaway wasn’t about the immediate but rather what could lie down the road.

The Brayden Boe-led Mountainside Mavericks might, in some ways, be afterthoughts in the wake of Tualatin’s stunning Class 6A title victory Saturday night . They lost both of their state tournament games, after all.

But a closer look indicates something special could be afoot out in Beaverton.

Start with the star — the big name. The playmaking aficionado. The one-man offense.

No. 2 Barlow’s 73-72 double-overtime win over No. 7 Mountainside in the state quarterfinals was the game of the tournament. And in the tournament’s most stirring display, Boe was the most brilliant.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore ball-handler accounted for 22 of the Mavericks’ 27 baskets, scoring 35 points of his own on 13-of-24 shooting from the field while dishing out eight assists and hauling in nine rebounds.

“That was just a superhero effort to keep making plays and keep attacking the basket when he could barely stand up at times,” Mountainside coach Dustin Hewitt said of Boe, referencing the fatigue that set in as he played every minute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rgfqQ_0lISeGMg00

He added: “Makes me look like a good coach when you've got a kid like Boe. … You don't need to have good plays — just put the ball in his hands and let him make plays. And he makes the right play almost every time and it's just super comforting.”

Boe himself wasn’t the only outlet for comfort. A prevailing faith in what the future could well hold was apparent in the aftermath of Thursday’s quarterfinals.

A talented senior group is departing the Mavericks. Guard Blake Thune and post Jaylin Ormond will be challenging to replace. Important pieces remain, however.

Sophomore Peyton Reyes carried a busted lip much of Thursday — a relic, of sorts, of his unabashed play. Reyes, while slightly undersized at 5-foot-8, harbored much of the responsibility of guarding Barlow’s Jalen Atkins, who, like Boe, is one of the state’s elite players as a sophomore.

“Every coach in the state would love to have a kid like that,” Hewitt said of Reyes. “He will do anything it takes to win a basketball game. … He's the kid that wants to guard the other team's best player, dive on the floor, take charges. … He's just a beast man and teams overlook him, I think, a bit. That's not going to happen much longer.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BFVbe_0lISeGMg00

Freshman and fellow guard Eli Vizconde was one of the most impactful players on Mountainside’s roster this season, entering the proverbial ring of the state’s elite shooters. And, like Boe and Reyes, he points to a future in which the Mavericks could find success through a standout backcourt.

“We have all the confidence in the world in him,” Hewitt said of the freshman, who at times struggled against Barlow. “He’s hit huge shots in big games and (with) big crowds. … He's going to be back here again. He's going to have big, big moments here again in the future.”

Much of it will come down to Boe, of course. He’ll have a legitimate case for 6A player of the year next season. His three-level scoring ability, combined with a flashy passing arsenal — especially no-look finds off pick-and-rolls — is one of the most complete skill sets in the state.

With his and his teammates' continued development, the Mavericks should have no trouble being repeat contenders. And for as heartbroken as he was in the aftermath of Mountainside’s loss to Barlow — Hewitt said Boe took it just as hard as the seniors — he knows as much is true.

Outside of the visiting locker room in the recesses of Chiles Center on Thursday night, Boe, his hair still slick with sweat from the 48-minute affair, held back tears with his face slightly buried in an all-black Nike pullover.

“I think we've definitely got some good talent with Peyton and Eli and some other kids coming up,” he said. “I think we're going to be scary these next couple years, and we'll definitely be back.”

Two days later, he sat on the bleachers courtside, surrounded by his teammates, taking in the state title game. It’s a place he no doubt envisions himself in the years to come.

COMPLETE PLAYOFF COVERAGE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ALI2W_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22pdTi_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BDReL_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XVajz_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CBv9e_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30hsfq_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xjnVA_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nVrc0_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PZOC9_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21R5L4_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MINkU_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bnCNU_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20HUMf_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AssIY_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qojLQ_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09tuqk_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113LLk_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=207lzz_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01WznZ_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UJxYd_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zQwV6_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=242ozf_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47RYQf_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A2oQ7_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jt4ds_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z2EFO_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qXwOE_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K9HAH_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=438MpR_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e7lRN_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=292gyb_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X5jgi_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QgTML_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2stlUH_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QZPRi_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l4R5T_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iQlKQ_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dkPYC_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bJoAh_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00xWuA_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uedxg_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47AyOa_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xr3XX_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cY966_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fp7Ey_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45wWpE_0lISeGMg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J3FYK_0lISeGMg00
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Beaverton, OR newsLocal Beaverton, OR
New Shake Shack Location Spotted Opposite Powell’s Bookstore
Portland, OR1 day ago
Fatal crash closes stretch of Tualatin Valley Highway about 3 miles west of Beaverton
Beaverton, OR3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lords of the Dance - once again
Canby, OR15 hours ago
Photos: See the sights and full results from Oregon’s dance/drill state championships
Salem, OR1 day ago
Explore Portland's Best-Kept Secrets: 5 Must-Visit Thrift Stores
Portland, OR16 hours ago
Expensive Portland flight costs detailed in shocking social media post
Portland, OR3 days ago
Farmers’ Almanac: Here’s what the Pacific Northwest will see summer 2023 as rest of West ‘sizzles’
Portland, OR6 days ago
Fire damages Si Señor restaurant in Portland
Portland, OR4 days ago
Mount Hood Birthing Center closed doors at Noon Sunday; staff walked out, many in tears
Gresham, OR20 hours ago
Homeowner in Northwest Portland recounts terrifying moment 2 strangers stormed house
Portland, OR5 days ago
The Cheyenne Is A Perfect Custom Built Tiny Home {Cozy Tiny House}
Brush Prairie, WA2 days ago
Invitation to a Cockpit Party
Tillamook, OR3 days ago
Officials are changing parking permit requirements for the Waterfall Corridor. Here’s what you need to know
Portland, OR2 days ago
So Long Salem: Popular Retailer To Close Doors After 88 Years
Salem, OR4 days ago
Oregon Man Convicted of illegally Shooting ‘elk fever’
Nehalem, OR3 days ago
Man walks in front of armored police vehicle on Portland freeway
Portland, OR1 day ago
Daughter ‘didn’t want my dad’s death to be in vain’
Portland, OR1 day ago
Washington County woman's car stolen from medical facility parking garage while she recovered from surgery
Portland, OR2 days ago
Troutdale man sentenced to 8 years in prison for fatally shooting girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend in Gresham
Gresham, OR5 days ago
Newberg-Dundee officer taken to hospital after 'drug exposure' during emergency call
Newberg, OR6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy