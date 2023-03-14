‘I think we're going to be scary these next couple years.’ Brayden Boe and Mountainside flash potential for bright future

By Shane Hoffmann | Photos by Taylor Balkom

It was an intoxicatingly thrilling display, and yet the biggest takeaway wasn’t about the immediate but rather what could lie down the road.

The Brayden Boe-led Mountainside Mavericks might, in some ways, be afterthoughts in the wake of Tualatin’s stunning Class 6A title victory Saturday night . They lost both of their state tournament games, after all.

But a closer look indicates something special could be afoot out in Beaverton.

Start with the star — the big name. The playmaking aficionado. The one-man offense.

No. 2 Barlow’s 73-72 double-overtime win over No. 7 Mountainside in the state quarterfinals was the game of the tournament. And in the tournament’s most stirring display, Boe was the most brilliant.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore ball-handler accounted for 22 of the Mavericks’ 27 baskets, scoring 35 points of his own on 13-of-24 shooting from the field while dishing out eight assists and hauling in nine rebounds.

“That was just a superhero effort to keep making plays and keep attacking the basket when he could barely stand up at times,” Mountainside coach Dustin Hewitt said of Boe, referencing the fatigue that set in as he played every minute.

He added: “Makes me look like a good coach when you've got a kid like Boe. … You don't need to have good plays — just put the ball in his hands and let him make plays. And he makes the right play almost every time and it's just super comforting.”

Boe himself wasn’t the only outlet for comfort. A prevailing faith in what the future could well hold was apparent in the aftermath of Thursday’s quarterfinals.

A talented senior group is departing the Mavericks. Guard Blake Thune and post Jaylin Ormond will be challenging to replace. Important pieces remain, however.

Sophomore Peyton Reyes carried a busted lip much of Thursday — a relic, of sorts, of his unabashed play. Reyes, while slightly undersized at 5-foot-8, harbored much of the responsibility of guarding Barlow’s Jalen Atkins, who, like Boe, is one of the state’s elite players as a sophomore.

“Every coach in the state would love to have a kid like that,” Hewitt said of Reyes. “He will do anything it takes to win a basketball game. … He's the kid that wants to guard the other team's best player, dive on the floor, take charges. … He's just a beast man and teams overlook him, I think, a bit. That's not going to happen much longer.”

Freshman and fellow guard Eli Vizconde was one of the most impactful players on Mountainside’s roster this season, entering the proverbial ring of the state’s elite shooters. And, like Boe and Reyes, he points to a future in which the Mavericks could find success through a standout backcourt.

“We have all the confidence in the world in him,” Hewitt said of the freshman, who at times struggled against Barlow. “He’s hit huge shots in big games and (with) big crowds. … He's going to be back here again. He's going to have big, big moments here again in the future.”

Much of it will come down to Boe, of course. He’ll have a legitimate case for 6A player of the year next season. His three-level scoring ability, combined with a flashy passing arsenal — especially no-look finds off pick-and-rolls — is one of the most complete skill sets in the state.

With his and his teammates' continued development, the Mavericks should have no trouble being repeat contenders. And for as heartbroken as he was in the aftermath of Mountainside’s loss to Barlow — Hewitt said Boe took it just as hard as the seniors — he knows as much is true.

Outside of the visiting locker room in the recesses of Chiles Center on Thursday night, Boe, his hair still slick with sweat from the 48-minute affair, held back tears with his face slightly buried in an all-black Nike pullover.

“I think we've definitely got some good talent with Peyton and Eli and some other kids coming up,” he said. “I think we're going to be scary these next couple years, and we'll definitely be back.”

Two days later, he sat on the bleachers courtside, surrounded by his teammates, taking in the state title game. It’s a place he no doubt envisions himself in the years to come.