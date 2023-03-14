Open in App
Trinity, AL
Trinity man arrested, allegedly confesses to sex abuse of child

By Logan Sparkman,

6 days ago

TRINITY, Ala. ( WHNT ) – The Trinity Police Department (TPD) said they arrested a man Monday who confessed to committing sex crimes with a child.

Josiah Roberts of Trinity was arrested on March 13 and charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy and two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

TPD said that Roberts confessed after being interviewed by investigators.

Roberts is being held in the Morgan County Jail and his bond is set at $700,000.

No further information is available at this time due to the age of the victims, according to TPD.

