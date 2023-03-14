DNR plans early turkey hunt for youths, mobility-impaired

Before the statewide turkey hunting season opens, youths and mobility-impaired hunters utilizing private land have an early chance to harvest a gobbler during the special opportunity turkey season March 25-26. Special Photo

SOCIAL CIRCLE — Before the statewide turkey hunting season opens, youths and mobility-impaired hunters utilizing private land have an early chance to harvest a gobbler during the special opportunity turkey season March 25-26, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

This weekend hunt opportunity is available only for youngsters 16 years of age and younger, or hunters that are mobility-impaired (i.e. confined to a wheelchair, hemiplegia, monoplegia, paraplegia, or single-leg amputation above the knee).