The Lima News

Elida Road crash causes no injuries

By Jessica Orozco,

6 days ago
ELIDA — Police investigated a two-vehicle crash that left no people injured Tuesday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the American Township Fire Department, at 8:55 a.m. Elida Police found two crashed vehicles in front of the Speedway near Elida and Pioneer roads. A pick-up truck was on its side and a sedan sustained “heavy front-end damage.”

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the truck pulled out of the Speedway onto the road in front of the sedan, causing the crash. The driver of the sedan had their turn signal on and the truck driver appeared to have believed they were turning before the entrance to the gas station.

According to the Facebook post, all three occupants of the vehicles were evaluated and no apparent injuries were found. Elida Road was shut down to traffic for less than an hour.

