2024 Offensive Tackle Kevin Heywood Sets Visit To Notre Dame

Top 2024 offensive tackle target Kevin Heywood solidifies visit to Notre Dame

With Joe Rudolph taking over as the offensive line coach at Notre Dame, it will be interesting to see how that shifts offensive line recruiting in the 2024 class, if at all. One player that the staff has been high on is Royersford (Pa.) Pope John Paul II standout Kevin Heywood , who informed Irish Breakdown that he will be making the trip to Notre Dame on March 31st for the first time.

Heywood is a near consensus four-star recruit across every major recruiting platform. The Pennsylvania native ranks highest by On3, who has him ranked as the No. 119 overall player and the No. 13 offensive tackle in the 2024 recruiting class. Rivals is also high on him, ranking him as the No. 238 overall player and No. 18 in the class on their ranking.

The 6-7, 295-pound offensive tackle boasts an incredibly impressive offer list. Some of the notable programs who have offered so far include the Irish, Georgia, Michigan, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Auburn, Minnesota, Maryland, Boston College, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Northwestern, Duke, Syracuse, Vanderbilt and Rutgers among others.

There is an emphasis for the Irish to land a couple true offensive tackles in the 2024 recruiting class. It is expected to be a smaller offensive line group but landing a couple of really good football players is a need.

The next few months are going to be incredibly busy for Heywood, who has set various school visits on top of the Notre Dame trip. He will be visiting Pittsburgh (3/18), Miami (3/25), Wisconsin (4/1), Kentucky (4/4), Tennessee (4/5), Vanderbilt (4/6), Alabama (4/7), Auburn (4/8), Penn State (4/15) and Rutgers (4/9). In between those visits, Heywood will always be traveling down to Deerfield Beach, Florida to train with Mike Barwis . This is a place that Heywood travels to for training every year.

