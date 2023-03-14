What Will the Panthers Do with Matt Corral?

Carolina may be looking to move the former third-round pick.

After taking Ikem Ekwonu in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Panthers felt the need to go up and select a quarterback in the third round and did so by taking Matt Corral out of Ole Miss.

Unfortunately, Corral had a great deal of bad luck in his rookie season. He suffered a Lisfranc injury during a preseason game against the New England Patriots, bringing his season to an end. Had he not got hurt, we probably would have seen him on the field at some point due to the other injuries in the quarterback room coupled with the team's inability to win games.

Now, Corral will have to learn a completely new offense and the prospects of him ever being "the guy" in Carolina are slim to none considering the Panthers just acquired the No. 1 overall pick and will use that selection on a quarterback. Ideally, the Panthers would like to sign a veteran quarterback to help whoever they choose at No. 1 and potentially be the starter for a few weeks until the rookie is ready. Even if the plan is to start the rookie from day one, it would be beneficial to have that veteran presence in the room as it would give him someone to lean on and seek advice from.

Should Carolina sign a vet, that could put Corral's future in Carolina in doubt. According to Mike Giardi of NFL Network , the Panthers would be "willing" to move Corral and that "the price won't be high." However, multiple local reporters are shooting down this rumor down, stating that the Panthers are not "shopping" the 24-year-old quarterback.

