Lakers News: Experts Predict Bronny James' College Decision, and it Would Make LeBron Happy

By Noah Camras,

6 days ago

It's reportedly down to three teams.

Bronny James, also known as LeBron James Jr., is in the College Basketball recruiting class of 2023. He's going to be one of the highly talked about recruits ever , because, you know, his dad is LeBron James.

A report earlier this year said Bronny was reportedly down to three schools — Ohio State, Oregon and USC — however, it did sound like those were just his top three, and there were still other schools being weighed.

Whatever the case, his impending decision is one that's very exciting, and one that's being talked about by many basketball experts. Bill Simmons and Tate Frazier talked about Bronny's decision on Frazier's podcast , and even predicted where he ends up.

An interesting point Simmons brought up is that bringing Bronny also will bring what he called a circus, in terms of having LeBron there and having a ton of media there watching him play. He said it's not something a lot of schools would probably want, as if Bronny isn't one of the five best guys, it'll be tough to have to keep him on the bench and have the attention that comes with that decision.

"He’s gonna have to start," Simmons said. "So it’s gonna have to be a team that 100% needs whatever he brings to the table."

Frazier had his prediction of where he ends up, and Simmons liked the take.

"I think USC is the perfect [fit], when you talk about being able to control the circus and be able to kind of dictate how things go," Frazier said. "[Their head coach] Andy Enfield can be pushed over a little bit."

USC hasn't had much success as a basketball program, although they have been one of the winningest programs in College Basketball over the past few seasons. They've had a ton of great recruits over the last few years including Kevin Porter Jr., Onyeka Okongwu and Evan Mobley, and are welcoming the No. 1 overall recruit in Isaiah Collier for the 2023 season.

Pairing him with Bronny would be quite the exciting duo, and USC has had it's fair share of first-round picks over the last few seasons.

Also, if Bronny went to USC, Frazier and Simmons made the point that LeBron would be able to go to a lot of his games, considering Bronny's home games at the Galen Center would be about two miles from LeBron's home games at the Crypto.com Arena. Maybe that would be a little too close to home for Bronny, but also, made he would prefer to stay in LA.

Obviously Bronny's ultimate goal is getting to the NBA, and LeBron's ultimate goal is getting to play with Bronny at that level . But if Bronny wants to be close to his dad for the 2023 college season (or his dad wants him nearby), USC could be about as good of an option as it gets. Also, on that team, he'll for sure get the playing time he needs to prove himself as a true NBA-caliber player — even if his dad already thinks he could be better than some of the league's current talent.

