Open in App
Tampa, FL
See more from this location?
WFLA

Coors Light launches beer-flavored popsicle to ‘stay cool’ during March Madness heat

By Dylan Abad,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EJrTC_0lISSygc00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — March is here, and with it comes the new Coors Light “Coors-icles,” non-alcoholic beer-flavored popsicles just in time for the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament.

“For passionate basketball fans, March is pure chaos,” the beer maker said in its product announcement. “It’s an emotional rollercoaster, and it’s hard to keep your cool when your bracket goes up in flames.”

(Credit: Coors Light)

Now, fans 21+ can crack open a really cold one and “stay chill” when things get heated this March.

“We’re making sure that fans watching the games at home or at bars nationwide can cool down with a Coors-icle,” said Marcelo Pascoa Vice President of Marketing for the Coors Family of Brands.

The company said its Coors-icles will only be available for a limited time during the tournament season. Starting Tuesday, March 14, customers can pick up a six-pack of Coors-icles by visiting shop.coorslight.com. The brand said it will release a limited number of Coors-icles through March 24, every weekday at 12 p.m. EST, while supplies last.

The beet-flavored popsicles will also be available at 800 bars nationwide throughout the college basketball tournament.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tampa, FL newsLocal Tampa, FL
Feels like January today; warmer days ahead
Tampa, FL9 hours ago
Team of Tampa cancer survivors prepare for dragon boat race in New Zealand
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Tampa Bay area family runs 5K for toddler beating brain cancer
Seminole, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Music video shoot prompts road closures in downtown Plant City
Plant City, FL20 hours ago
1 shot in Ybor City, Tampa police say
Tampa, FL5 hours ago
Tampa Bay LGBTQ group hosts self-defense class in St. Pete
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Crash cleared on I-275 North in St. Pete after causing delays
Saint Petersburg, FL16 hours ago
Legendary Band Chicago to Perform at HOOTERS 40th Anniversary
Clearwater, FL4 days ago
Woman on Florida vacation wins $1 million from Publix scratch-off ticket
Elgin, IL2 days ago
‘That ain’t a bunny’: Aldi customer finds package of misshapen marshmallows
Tampa, FL6 days ago
Anchor mishap led to possible double drowning on Florida lake, sheriff says
Winter Haven, FL21 hours ago
‘Florida Man’ series to begin streaming on Netflix next month
Tampa, FL5 days ago
Dog, 11 puppies rescued after being dumped on side of Seffner road
Seffner, FL4 days ago
Rapidly-expanding store chain opens another new location in Florida
Saint Petersburg, FL5 days ago
Florida Strawberry Festival breaks attendance record with over 600,000 attendees
Plant City, FL5 days ago
Child hospitalized after pool incident in Sarasota
Sarasota, FL23 hours ago
Missing woman, 77, last seen at Tampa Hard Rock Casino
Tampa, FL4 days ago
1 hospitalized after car crashes into Tampa tattoo parlor
Tampa, FL2 days ago
‘Maybe we’ll all be homeless’: 8 On Your Side helping mobile home park residents navigate eviction process
Tampa, FL3 days ago
‘They want their mom to be there’: Court documents reveal Tampa mother killed by gunshot that pierced through a wall
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Tampa police looking for thieves who targeted Publix shoppers
Tampa, FL5 days ago
Clearwater mayor shocks council with surprise resignation
Clearwater, FL2 hours ago
Tampa man among 2 dead after canyons flood near Utah-Arizona line
Tampa, FL4 days ago
Bratt scores 3 as Devils rally for 5-2 win over Lightning
Tampa, FL13 hours ago
Woman stabbed, body left in St. Pete alley, police say
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Popular Lobster Restaurant Opens New St. Petersburg Location
Saint Petersburg, FL6 days ago
Officials searching for drowning victims in Polk County lake
Winter Haven, FL1 day ago
Tampa woman killed after car stops working on I-75, troopers say
Tampa, FL21 hours ago
Search for missing Florida veteran turns up cars submerged for over 40 years
Palm Harbor, FL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy