Open in App
Polk City, FL
See more from this location?
WFLA

Polk deputy finds murder suspect at church, prays with him, then arrests him

By Nathaniel Rodriguez,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n3gmr_0lISRhtI00

POLK CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County deputy arrested a suspect in a Hillsborough County murder after tracking him down at a Sunday morning church service, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said John Skeen, 56, Polk City was wanted on a murder charge after he allegedly shot his friend during a fishing trip in Ruskin on March 10.

American Airlines flight to Tampa diverted due to engine issue

Polk County deputies said they tracked him down to a church service in Polk City Sunday and managed to get him out of the service without interrupting it.

“One more interesting note about this story is that this particular church had a guest speaker at that service—Sheriff Grady Judd,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Skeen asked Sgt. Evans — who recently made headlines for helping a woman give birth in her car — if he could go back inside the church to “dedicate his life to the Lord before going to jail.”

Evans joined Skeen on the way back into the church to pray for a moment before arresting him.

Skeen was charged with second-degree murder for the incident, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tampa, FL newsLocal Tampa, FL
Tampa police officers crash while investigating stolen vehicle; 3 suspects arrested
Tampa, FL4 hours ago
Pinellas County Deputy Fired Following DUI Arrest
Clearwater, FL1 day ago
1 shot in Ybor City, Tampa police say
Tampa, FL5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police investigating man’s shooting death in Bradenton neighborhood
Bradenton, FL1 hour ago
Person found dead outside of Bradenton home after shooting, police say
Bradenton, FL13 hours ago
‘We are totally devastated’: Polk County sheriff gives update on missing boaters
Winter Haven, FL23 hours ago
Anchor mishap led to possible double drowning on Florida lake, sheriff says
Winter Haven, FL21 hours ago
Florida man indicted for attempted murder, armed robbery, carjacking
Dover, FL1 day ago
Officials searching for drowning victims in Polk County lake
Winter Haven, FL1 day ago
Tampa woman killed after car stops working on I-75, troopers say
Tampa, FL21 hours ago
Child hospitalized after pool incident in Sarasota
Sarasota, FL23 hours ago
Woman stabbed, body left in St. Pete alley, police say
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
‘They want their mom to be there’: Court documents reveal Tampa mother killed by gunshot that pierced through a wall
Tampa, FL2 days ago
New Port Richey Police Searching For Magnuson Hotel Home Invasion, Robbery Suspect
New Port Richey, FL2 days ago
HCSO: Man arrested in connection to shooting death of Tampa mother
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Woman found dead in St. Petersburg, neighbors left with questions
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Hillsborough state attorney addresses spike in teen gun violence
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Police are looking for graffiti artist vandalizing Pasco County businesses
New Port Richey, FL2 days ago
Pasco deputies ask for help identifying remains found in Hudson
Hudson, FL2 days ago
Authorities find 2-month-old, 4-year-old reported missing in Florida
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Brooksville motorcyclist dies in collision with box truck
Brooksville, FL1 day ago
Crash cleared on I-275 North in St. Pete after causing delays
Saint Petersburg, FL16 hours ago
Seffner man who pepper-sprayed police during Capitol riot gets 55 months in prison
Seffner, FL2 days ago
Woman found stabbed to death in St. Petersburg identified, no arrests made
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Clearwater man killed tenant renting dead mother’s house, police say
Clearwater, FL3 days ago
Florida Man Charged With Attempted Murder Of ATF Agents
Dover, FL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy