NBA Power Rankings: Spurs Still Last After Playing 'Spoiler' vs. Nuggets?

The San Antonio Spurs pulled off a massive upset against the Denver Nuggets this past week. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?

The San Antonio Spurs are 3-3 since their franchise-worst 16-game losing streak over the course of January and February. Among those wins was a victory against a healthy Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday .

The win against the Nuggets is the primary reason why the Spurs are no longer in the basement in Sports Illustrated's NBA power rankings. The Spurs now sit at No. 28 after weeks in dead last.

"The Spurs played spoiler to the Nuggets at home Friday night when they handed the top team in the conference its second consecutive loss," SI writes . "Keldon Johnson’s 23 points led the way for San Antonio, which had lost back-to-back games and had a four-day layoff since its last action. The Spurs got back to losing two days later when they fell to the Thunder at home by 12. Four games remain in their six-game homestand."

The Spurs ' homestand continues tonight with a matchup against the Orlando Magic and a quick turnaround Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks. Then, the team hosts the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday before a Sunday matinee against the Atlanta Hawks, where Dejounte Murray returns to San Antonio as an opponent for the first time since this summer's trade.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Facebook.

Want even more San Antonio Spurs news? Check out the SI.com team page here