Open in App
San Antonio, TX
See more from this location?
Inside The Spurs

NBA Power Rankings: Spurs Still Last After Playing 'Spoiler' vs. Nuggets?

By Jeremy Brener,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FF7oO_0lISQpff00

The San Antonio Spurs pulled off a massive upset against the Denver Nuggets this past week. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?

The San Antonio Spurs are 3-3 since their franchise-worst 16-game losing streak over the course of January and February. Among those wins was a victory against a healthy Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday .

The win against the Nuggets is the primary reason why the Spurs are no longer in the basement in Sports Illustrated's NBA power rankings. The Spurs now sit at No. 28 after weeks in dead last.

"The Spurs played spoiler to the Nuggets at home Friday night when they handed the top team in the conference its second consecutive loss," SI writes . "Keldon Johnson’s 23 points led the way for San Antonio, which had lost back-to-back games and had a four-day layoff since its last action. The Spurs got back to losing two days later when they fell to the Thunder at home by 12. Four games remain in their six-game homestand."

The Spurs ' homestand continues tonight with a matchup against the Orlando Magic and a quick turnaround Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks. Then, the team hosts the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday before a Sunday matinee against the Atlanta Hawks, where Dejounte Murray returns to San Antonio as an opponent for the first time since this summer's trade.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Facebook.

Want even more San Antonio Spurs news? Check out the SI.com team page here

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hawks PG Dejounte Murray 'Grateful' to Spurs Upon San Antonio Return
San Antonio, TX2 hours ago
Spurs Rookie Blake Wesley Key in Comeback Win vs. Hawks
San Antonio, TX4 hours ago
Spurs Defense Clamps Up Hawks in Second Half of Comeback Win
San Antonio, TX19 hours ago
Spurs Blow Huge Lead, Stunned by Grizzlies in Second Straight OT Loss
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL8 days ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL2 days ago
Maggie Murdaugh’s friends break silence for first time after husband Alex was convicted of murder
Islandton, SC3 days ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT1 day ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Hawks PG Dejounte Murray Has 'No Ill Feelings' Against Spurs
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Amari Cooper Is Trending Following Sunday's Cowboys Trade
Dallas, TX1 day ago
A Florida man supported Obama and didn't vote for Trump. Then he stormed the Capitol, pepper-sprayed cops, broke a $2,900 window, and got 4.5 years in prison.
Seffner, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy