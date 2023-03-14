Open in App
Nipsey Hussle’s Ex Breaks Down Over Late Rapper’s Death As She Prepares To Fight His Family Over Her 14-Year-Old Daughter: ‘I Would Have Took Those Bullets’

By Ryan Naumann,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jNnkp_0lISPcPF00
MEGA

Nipsey Hussle ’s ex Tanisha Foster said she’s still struggling to deal with his death as she gears up to battle his family in court, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Monday, Tanisha posted a lengthy message about Nipsey claiming she wishes she was there on the day he died because “I would have took those bullets.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CMTrY_0lISPcPF00
MEGA

Nipsey was gunned down by a man named Eric Holder on March 31, 2019. The LA-born rapper was outside of his business.

Holder was found guilty of first-degree murder . Last month, he was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison for his role.

During the trial, Tanisha posted a photo of Holder with a bruised-up face from a jail attack. She said, “I’m turning up when he takes his last breath.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OAtgM_0lISPcPF00
MEGA

Last night, Tanisha was overcome with emotions about the entire situation. She said, “I miss my child’s father. I wish he was here to see my accomplishments.”

She told her followers, “It’s almost 4 years of him being gone so just think how I feel. I met him in my teens, and he been my roll dog ever since. I spoke with him 30 mins [sic] b4 [sic] his death. I was one of the last persons he spoke with. I wish I was there I would have took those bullets.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o2qs1_0lISPcPF00
MEGA

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Tanisha and Nipsey’s family are involved in a bitter court battle over the late rapper’s 14-year-old daughter Emani.

Nipsey left his entire fortune to his two children : Emani and his son Kross, who he had with Lauren London.

Nipsey’s family and Tanisha are headed to trial in April.

After Nipsey’s death, his brother, sister, and mother were granted guardianship of Emani. They told the court they could provide a more suitable home for Tanisha

In court documents, the family accused Tanisha of having a history of substance abuse and not having stable housing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xgzVG_0lISPcPF00
MEGA

The family pointed to an alleged incident where Tanisha assaulted another person in front of Emani and other children. “Obviously, the behavior summarized herein endangered Emani’s well-being, but such behavior also makes Ms. Foster wholly unfit to act as guardian of the estate, and be able to manage Emani’s inheritance expected to exceed two million dollars ($2,000,000),” the family’s filing read.

Tanisha admitted she initially agreed to the guardianship but said Nipsey’s family misrepresented their intentions.

“Tanisha’s motivation for doing so was in recognition of her own financial limitations; her desire to maintain the standard of living and family contact the minor had experienced with the paternal family prior to her father’s death; and upon the verbal assurances that each of them would act in the best interests of Emani,” Tanisha’s lawyer said .

Tanisha said the family broke their word and "frequently demonstrated their disdain for Emani’s mother in favor of Lauren London who is the mother of the other two minors and such attitude may impact the ability for (the family) to carry out their fiduciary duties as guardian of the minor’s estate."

She accused Nipsey’s family of using their “financial position and influence to disregard their priorities by controlling the desires of Emani and Tanisha by withholding financial assistance and reducing visitation.”

The parties were unable to reach an agreement during mediation and are now headed to trial later this year.

