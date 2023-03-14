Georgia Athlete Set Track & Field Record in Latest Win

Albuquerque, N.M. - The University of Georgia men's and women's track teams competed at the NCAA indoor track and field championships on March 10-11, where the Dawgs were leaving a blaze on the track.

The men's team placed second overall, totaling 40 points combined, the best finish in school history. They also won some individual championships, such as fifth-year senior Kyle Garland. Garland capped off the meet's final day by setting the collegiate record in the heptathlon and finished with the second-best score in the world, totaling 6,639, placing in front of 15 other competitors. Initially, Oregon Ducks freshman Ashton Easton set the heptathlon collegiate record during the meet in 2013 with a score of 6,499. Easton also holds the world record for the event, setting it at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field trials in 2012 with a score of 6,645

A heptathlon is a unique event that consists of seven events within one. On day one of the championships, participants competed in the 60-meter dash, long jump, shot put, and high jump. Day 2 involved the 60-meter hurdles, pole vault, and 1000-meter dash. Garland's performances were exceptional, placing fifth in the 60-meter and 1000-meter dash, third in the pole vault, second in the 60-meter hurdles, and first in every other event. Leaving his competition in the dust, Garland outscored Arkansas' Ayden Owens-Delerme, who placed second by 121 points, and Texas' Leo Neugebauer, the third-place finisher, by 425 points.

After leaving his mark in the record books in Albuquerque, Garland, the Bulldogs track team will look to continue their dominance at the Yellow Jacket Invitational in Atlanta on March 17-18 for the start of the outdoor season.

