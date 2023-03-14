Peregrine falcons return to WPS, We Energies plants

You’ve heard about March Madness, that what about matchmaking madness?

Peregrine falcons are back at Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies power plants and ready to find love, lay eggs and raise their young.

This year, there are live nest box cameras at one WPS plant and three We Energies facilities: Weston Power Plant in Rothschild, Oak Creek Power Plant, Port Washington Generating Station and Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee. See them all at www.wecenergygroup.com/environment/falcons/.

Activity will be picking up over the next few weeks. Last year, the first eggs were laid in late March. If all goes well, this year’s class of fluffy falcon fledglings should make their arrival later this spring.

Also coming up this season, residents can help WPS name the chicks in a special contest. More details — and updates on each nest box — will be shared on Twitter and Facebook throughout the season.

WPS and We Energies began installing peregrine falcon nest boxes on power plants in the early 1990s. So far, 433 peregrine falcons have hatched at WPS and We Energies facilities — that’s 20% of all peregrine falcons born in Wisconsin.