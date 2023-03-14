For the 3rd time, softball's Elly Novak earns MIAC Softball Pitcher of the Week honors

Senior pitcher Elly Novak of the College of Saint Benedict Softball Team (9-1), who was 5-1 with a 1.22 earned run average in leading the Bennies to a 9-1 record in the opening week of play, has been named the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) Pitcher of the Week, according to an announcement today (March 13) by the league office.

Novak, a two-time All-Region honoree, earned her third MIAC honor after behind recognized on March 22, 2021 and Feb. 28, 2022. She is the 17th CSB student-athlete honored by the MIAC as Softball Pitcher of the Week. In fact, CSB swept the MIAC honors for the first time since Feb. 28, 2022 (Gabby Spencer, Novak) as Bennies' outfielder Tiffany Thompson was named MIAC Player of the Week. In school history, CSB has had 35 student-athletes in softball named MIAC Pitcher or Athlete of the Week.

A two-time All-MIAC honoree, Novak dominated in the circle during the Bennies 10 games in Florida. She had a 5-1 record, added a save and put together a 1.22 earned run average and .79 WHIP. In seven appearances, including five starts, she allowed just 22 total hits and six earned runs across 34.1 innings. She had 42 strikeouts against five walks with opponents hitting just .182.

A senior communications major from Montgomery, Minn., Novak had three shutouts (Misericordia, Saint Joseph, and Carroll) and was part of a fourth (Kenyon University). Novak recorded an eight-inning 1-0 gem against Carroll University on March 11 which was also her 40th career win. In a 5-2 win over No. 6, Belhaven, she threw three innings of shutout relief and earned her sixth career save. In each of her final two starts this week, she registered 13 strikeouts with just one total walk.

Novak and her Bennies teammates are scheduled to host Buena Vista in the home opener at CSB Softball Field on Sunday, March 19.