Famous ‘Sea Dragon’ ride gets new life at City Museum

“It thrilled more than 12 million guests, and we’re so excited to be the next stop in its journey,” said City Museum via Facebook . “You can spot it in the parking lot or maybe the Rooftop sometime in the future.”
Nexstar affiliate KTLA reports that the original “Sea Dragon” ride was removed from Pacific Park at the pier to make way for an upgraded Sea Dragon car.
The now-retired swinging ship ride debuted at Pacific Park on May 26, 1996. It also served as a brief setting for Hollywood movies “Iron Man” and “Her,” according to the Pacific Park website .
