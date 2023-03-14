Open in App
Santa Monica, CA
FOX 2

Famous ‘Sea Dragon’ ride gets new life at City Museum

By Joey Schneider,

6 days ago

ST. LOUIS – The “Sea Dragon,” a retired swinging ship ride famous for its run at the Santa Monica Pier, finds a new home at the City Museum.

After a multi-day trek across two times zones, a journey which began via airlift, the “Sea Dragon” has made its way to St. Louis.

The Sea Dragon, a retired swinging ship ride at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier, is carried by a helicopter as a commercial jet flies in the distance in Santa Monica, Calif., Thursday, March 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

City Museum has the ride sitting in a parking lot and will be making some decisions on its future at the museum in the upcoming weeks.

Top story: Kim Gardner files response to attorney general suit

“It thrilled more than 12 million guests, and we’re so excited to be the next stop in its journey,” said City Museum via Facebook . “You can spot it in the parking lot or maybe the Rooftop sometime in the future.”

Nexstar affiliate KTLA reports that the original “Sea Dragon” ride was removed from Pacific Park at the pier to make way for an upgraded Sea Dragon car.

The now-retired swinging ship ride debuted at Pacific Park on May 26, 1996. It also served as a brief setting for Hollywood movies “Iron Man” and “Her,” according to the Pacific Park website .

