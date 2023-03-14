Boys soccer: Baldwin named as Warriors' new head coach

The Waunakee boys’ soccer team has a new head coach. Mike Baldwin will take over for the Warriors, replacing Dave Kettner.

“Coach Baldwin’s knowledge and passion for working with athletes was a key factor in this decision,” Waunakee Activities Director Aaron May said.

May added that coach Baldwin has a significant amount of experience, including coaching at the youth, high school, collegiate and national levels. Baldwin has served as an assistant coach to Kettner for the past two seasons.

“Coach Baldwin’s experience and ability to connect with high school athletes is going to be a positive addition to our boys soccer program,” May said. “We are excited to see Coach Baldwin bring his unique style to the program”

May shared that Baldwin has accomplished a lot over his coaching career, and presented knowledge about soccer, the Waunakee program and a vision for the future of the soccer program.

“I am eager to meet with our soccer players and prepare for the upcoming fall season,” said Baldwin.