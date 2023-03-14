Developing leadership skills in children even if they are not natural leaders | Opinion

Whether a child is an extrovert who likes leading his or her pack of preschoolers or teenagers or whether they prefer sitting alone at lunch doing everything possible to avoid attention, parents can help instill leadership skills and responsibility that will serve them well their whole lives.

Not everyone is a natural-born leader, and that is especially evident in our youth, most of whom are still learning about themselves and growing into their personalities. Still, building leadership skills like concise communication, grit and accountability is healthy for all. Parents can help their children build these important traits, whether they plan to go on to become head of state or head of household.

It’s important to note that developing leadership skills is not the same as being a leader. The world is made up of more than leaders and followers; there is a whole spectrum in between. Everyone though, benefits from having traits of good leaders, whether they choose to use them in group settings or just to serve as part of the bedrock of their personalities.

Being selfless to learn sacrifice

Leaders encourage others to give of themselves, but if they don’t know what it means to sacrifice, the direction may not be as effective. That’s why encouraging your kids to give their time and energy to a cause that doesn’t benefit them directly is a great way for them to learn about sacrifice.

Look for chances to volunteer together to build a child’s character, unearth their creativity and provide opportunity for exposure. This will help to expand their perspective of the world, practice new skills and reach beyond themselves to serve.

Let their voices lead the way

Good communication is an essential leadership trait and parents who encourage their children to express themselves and find their voice will see them grow in confidence, another critical component of leadership. When they learn to express themselves clearly and listen well at home, those efforts will likely find their way into other social situations.

Encourage them to talk not only about their feelings, but also their understanding of the world around them. Equally as important is a parent’s feedback, which should be delivered with care and empathy, and most importantly, with unconditional love. Point out instances when they express themselves well as often as when they do so inappropriately, so they can understand good communication.

Problem solving and leadership

Great leaders usually shine during the most challenging of times because of their ability to tackle challenges. That skill can be honed early on by parents who encourage their kids to learn how to overcome their own problems. Helping a child does not always mean solving problems for them, and in many cases doing so lessens their ability to manage their own challenges. Instead, help them learn how to develop strategies and processes for identifying problems and then the steps needed to overcome them.

It is important to show our youth how to break down difficult situations and find ways to go about solving them, without actually doing the hard work for them. When they do solve their own problems, it will build their self-esteem and inspire them to take on more challenges. Instead of giving them the answers, ask for their ideas on how solve the issue at hand.

Take action where it is needed

For teenagers, it’s important for them to translate their beliefs into actions. Leaders get involved where their communities need them the most; and for teenagers, exposing them to relevant situations or projects is crucial to nurturing leadership qualities.

There are many groups available for teens to be part of at school, institutions of faith and beyond that help identify social issues and participate in making change. The Children’s Trust Youth Advisory Committee (YAC), a leadership development program with a focus on service and advocacy, has chapters throughout the county for any high schooler to join. The YAC initiative includes regular meetings, service-learning projects, and even field trips with an opportunity to go to Tallahassee to meet legislators and see the legislative process in action. Learn more at TheChildrensTrust.org/YAC.

Leadership in sports

Teamwork and leadership go hand-in-hand in sports, so signing your children up for any team sport gives them a good chance to understand what it means to lead. All youth benefit from sports or activities where they are members of a team as they learn how leadership can make positive changes in performance and results. Their natural leadership skills will undoubtedly reveal themselves in these situations and those who are not ready to be team captains or even vocal, will see how others can inspire effort and commitment through collaboration.

Show them the way to leadership

To help children grow into the best versions of themselves, including leadership, modeling is key.

Providing a child the opportunity to interact with a village of people including family members, coaches, teachers, neighborhood members, after-school and summer camp staff members and more will offer a firsthand look at a variety of examples of leadership skills and styles. Teach and model integrity, character and responsibility. When children see these traits modeled by those who are closest to them, they will learn to adopt them as their own and become the best version of themselves.

-

Danielle Barreras, Associate Director of Community Engagement for The Children’s Trust, has been an advocate for youth and families throughout her career by ensuring opportunity, fostering partnerships, and encouraging civic engagement. As an educator for over a decade, she is a community connector with a track record of developing collaborative efforts that positively impact youth.