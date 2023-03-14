Mariluz Garcia fears toxic elections will keep others from running | Greater Reno

Here’s a roundup of my stories from the past week plus Washoe County Commissioner Mariluz Garcia on the personal attacks she faced in the last election, bill seeks to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms in Nevada, reader comments on recent stories, and an upcoming local concert pick.

My headlines

• Ex-fire chief Mark Lawson rejects $100k counteroffer by Sparks City Council

Council rejected Charlene Bybee's motion to approve Lawson's "final" offer of $170,000, then OK'd a lower counteroffer Monday. Lawson's attorney said, "We will be filing a complaint in District Court on his behalf against the City and City Manager tomorrow."

• NV Energy on summer: 'It’s gonna be a higher bill. I don't want to sugarcoat that.'

A reader is worried because his winter bill doubled and his highest electric bills are in the summer. Higher natural gas prices and a colder winter causing higher usage were given as the main reasons for big winter bills. A Jan. 1 rate hike of 3.34% played a minor role. Summer bills will be higher than last year; how much will depend on the weather and customers’ individual usage.

• Reno Air Races ending after 59 years; air show planned for 2024

The Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority’s board of trustees voted unanimously Thursday to authorize its president to negotiate final terms for the event. Growth in the North Valleys and insurance of $1.3 million are part of the reasons. This year's races in September will be the last. ( Reader comment below. )

• Progress update on Cares campus homeless shelter: 10 short takeaways

Among the highlights: About 30 people a month move from the Nevada Cares Campus emergency shelter into permanent housing, a women's dorm opened with semi-private cubbies, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is now onsite to help with job placement, and there’s a new laundry/shower/bathroom facility to replace one with mold and a collapsed ceiling.

• Ballot mistakes cost Washoe County taxpayers $178,000 for reprint

“This was a costly growing pain, but under new leadership in the registrar of voters office, we are implementing new processes to ensure we don’t make these mistakes in the future,” county spokesperson Bethany Drysdale said. $8,230 was spent to shred the first batch of ballots. ( Reader comment and my response below. )

Commissioner Garcia comments on personal attacks during election

I attended an event at UNR’s journalism school earlier this month related to a student project on how to identify misinformation. Washoe County Commissioner Mariluz Garcia was there, too. She was a first-time candidate who won in November with 62% of the vote but not before enduring ugly personal attacks that she fears will keep good people from running for office.

“I still have like PTSD from what happened last year,” she said, in one of her few public comments about her election experience.

“What is so scary is I don't think anybody's going to want to run for politics anymore. I'm the first Latina county commissioner. I'm not from this world. It took a lot for me to step up and do this. I wouldn't wish this on anybody what I went through. I went to look at my students who are in this next building over in the College of (Education, where she was a counselor). I have a hard time looking them in the face and saying ‘You should do this.’ I know that will fade hopefully with time, but misinformation is so toxic.”

Nevada bill seeks to legalize psychedelic mushrooms

Introduced Friday in the Nevada Legislature, Senate Bill 242 would decriminalize psilocybin mushrooms up to 4 ounces and would allow for the research of psilocybin and MDMA, decriminalizing the use of these substances in approved studies.

“We know too much about the benefits of these substances and now have an ethical and moral obligation to allow their use in a legal manner, especially for our first responder and military community,” said Greg Rea, a board member for the Nevada Coalition for Psychedelic Medicines , in a statement. He is also a retired detective and SWAT Team Leader for the Reno Police Department.

“As a former police officer, I have personally benefited from the ceremonial use of psilocybin and MDMA and I have personally witnessed the incredible healing capacity in others. The first responder and military community is regularly exposed to an inordinate amount of human suffering which continues to take a toll on their mental health, including higher rates of suicide, alcohol abuse and mood disorders resulting in a ripple effect of family dysfunction. We have lost more military personnel to suicide in the past 20 years than we have to combat, and the current solutions available to them are grossly ineffective.”

Reader says ballot reprint story shouldn't have been written

“Mr. Robison, So we have every nutjob in the GOP ganging up on election officials over a total lie about the 2020 presidential election being stolen from Donald Trump," a reader wrote.

"Trump continues to bang on about it. Rupert Murdoch has testified recently that Fox lied about the results in its coverage on election night in 2020. Seven lawsuits were brought in Nevada over that belief and all courts, including the Nevada Supreme Court, found there was absolutely no evidence to substantiate fraud. You may not have intended to add fuel to the fire with this article I cite above , but that seems to me to be a logical conclusion when these printing costs were increased because of the mail-in ballot requirement.

"Of course, that's how the MAGA crowd believes fraud was perpetrated. By mail-in ballots. Yeah, let's poke local election officials in the eye once again. Make them scramble to explain the process and bow down in abject shame over a printing error that costs 4.6% of a budget that has already been appropriated. It's not like a supplemental had to be presented to the County. Moreover, the election was not delayed or otherwise impeded in any, since the mistakes were made on sample ballots. This was a mistake. By public officials doing a vital service for our democracy. I wonder how many more death threats they'll get over this mistake. I think you made a mistake with this article. I wish RGJ hadn't published it. And I hope this is helpful. Thank you.”

• My response: What if the parks department had made some editing mistakes in a document that cost taxpayers six figures from its budget? I think that would be writing worth about. To me, it doesn’t matter what department it happened in. If there’s not scrutiny when such things happen, then government does not feel watched and bigger mistakes happen.

Also, it seems even more important to do this for the elections department precisely because there are some factions exaggerating and sometimes outright lying about the voting process. Such stories show that the media is keeping an eye on problems in the registrar of voters’ office and that we will report on them when we find them because the election process is too important to our representative democracy not to.

Comment from North Valleys reader on air races ending

“Developers must have been licking their chops over getting all that land out there. Might be a good follow the money story. I always thought the land under the course was deeded to RARA (Reno Air Racing Association) by a local Native American tribe, but I could be wrong about that. As a fan, I’m pissed but not really surprised it’s ending.”

This week's concert pick – Flogging Molly

Touring behind a new album, this LA band merges punk with traditional Irish music. The great Pittsburgh-based political punks Anti-Flag and UK folk-punk band Skinny Lister are also on the bill. The show is at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, 2500 E. 2nd St. Tickets are $40-$80. For details, call 775-789-1115 or visit grandsierraresort.com .

Click here to watch a live video of my favorite Flogging Molly song, and no, it's not "If I Ever Leave This World Alive."

