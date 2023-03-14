Open in App
Georgetown, TX
Casa Garcia’s to Open Georgetown Location

By Paul Soto,

6 days ago

The growing local Tex-Mex chain Casa Garcia’s is planning to open a Georgetown location, according to recent real estate records examined by What Now Austin . The restaurant is set to be located at 19380 Ronald Reagan Blvd, near eateries such as Kumar’s and Midway Pub.

For those unfamiliar with the restaurant’s culinary profile, Casa Garcia’s offers a classic Tex-Mex menu of fajitas, enchiladas, stuffed peppers, tacos, and seafood, along with traditional Mexican drinks such as limonada and horchata. Given their full service bar and frequent mariachi performances, Casa Garcia’s could be considered a perfect representative of the Tex-Mex dining experience.

What Now Austin reached out to CEO Jay Garcia to inquire about the upcoming restaurant, which will be the furthest north location yet, but he was not available to illuminate details regarding opening dates and other potential changes to the classic Garcia’s experience.

Given the lack of information on the company’s official channels, not much can be known about the classic eatery’s expansion. All What Now Austin was able to obtain, via our dutiful real estate reporters, was the following:

“Kevin Murphy with Partners Real Estate represented Casa Garcia’s Restaurant and Cantina in a 7,000 square foot retail space. The property is located just moments away from major Highway 29. This will be a new lease, as the property is currently under construction with a delivery of October 2023.”



