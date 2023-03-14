Open in App
Massachusetts State
Airlines Waiving Fees As Cancellations Climb Amid Massachusetts Nor'Easter

By David Cifarelli,

6 days ago

Multiple airlines are waiving travel as a powerful Nor'Easter moves through Massachusetts from Tuesday, March 14 through Wednesday, March 15.

The storm system, dumping heavy snow and winds across the Commonwealth, is to blame for flight delays and cancellations at multiple airports in the Northeast.

In response, several airlines are allowing passengers to change their flights at no additional cost. These airlines include:

Therefore it is crucial that people check on their flight. Boston Logan Airport 298 cancellations and 156 delays as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, according to FlightAware .

People can also check the status of their flight by clicking here .

