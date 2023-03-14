Open in App
Asheville, NC
See more from this location?
WSPA 7News

Two arrested during Asheville crime prevention efforts

By Mariah Ross,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Isb5z_0lISAgP000

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested two men during crime prevention efforts on Monday.

According to officers, Willie James Davis was arrested for failure to appear in court on drug trafficking charges. Davis, 47, was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $20,000 bond.

Officers then arrested Keith Diondre Green on drug and weapon charges. Green, 26, was booked into the Buncombe Detention Facility and released.

Officers seized a 9mm pistol and THC products on scene.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Asheville, NC newsLocal Asheville, NC
One dead following single-car crash in Asheville
Asheville, NC1 hour ago
Top local stories we are following today
Asheville, NC5 hours ago
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for 88-year-old Henderson County man
Etowah, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Deputies searching for 2 teens on the run, missing from foster home in Pickens Co.
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Estimated 90 acres wildfire 85% contained, officials say
Marion, NC1 day ago
Armed felon arrested in Asheville
Asheville, NC5 days ago
Pedestrian dies in crash in Franklin
Franklin, NC2 days ago
Upstate man sentenced to life in prison for 11th burglary
Spartanburg, SC2 days ago
Man faces DUI charge following traffic stop in Spartanburg
Spartanburg, SC4 days ago
Felon arrested while in possession of fentanyl and firearm, police say
Asheville, NC5 days ago
Pedestrian hit, killed in Franklin roadway
Franklin, NC2 days ago
First Responder Friday: Easley Police drone first responder program
Easley, SC3 days ago
Mother charged with child's death found incapable to stand trial, will receive treatment
Asheville, NC3 days ago
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Easley
Easley, SC1 day ago
Spartanburg School District 5 hosts massive active shooter drill
Spartanburg, SC2 days ago
Weapons found at Upstate high school
Spartanburg, SC3 days ago
Whole Foods Market to open in Greenville Co. Square Redevelopment
Greenville, SC1 hour ago
Spartanburg officials to conduct traffic safety checks
Spartanburg, SC4 days ago
Missing man in Buncombe Co. found safe, deputies say
Candler, NC4 days ago
Teen drowns after jumping into Cleveland County lake, police say
Cherryville, NC1 day ago
Upstate man receives 43 years for manslaughter, armed robbery
Spartanburg, SC5 days ago
Wingstop to open additional location in Spartanburg Co.
Duncan, SC3 days ago
Man charged in connection with overdose death of Greeneville woman
Greeneville, TN5 days ago
Multi-vehicle crash closes NB lane in Hampton
Hampton, TN23 hours ago
Judge: Buncombe County may proceed with lawsuit against Mission Health contractor
Asheville, NC4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy