Two arrested during Asheville crime prevention efforts

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested two men during crime prevention efforts on Monday.

According to officers, Willie James Davis was arrested for failure to appear in court on drug trafficking charges. Davis, 47, was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $20,000 bond.

Officers then arrested Keith Diondre Green on drug and weapon charges. Green, 26, was booked into the Buncombe Detention Facility and released.

Officers seized a 9mm pistol and THC products on scene.

