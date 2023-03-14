Open in App
Stanwood, WA
See more from this location?
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Florida man charged with stealing half million dollars worth of crab; pretended to be grocery worker

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jynt1_0lISAMwa00

A Florida man stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of crab by pretending to be a grocery store representative, federal prosecutors say.

>> Read more trending news

Federal prosecutors said David Subil said he was a representative of Safeway and had sent fake purchase orders to a California seafood company, KIRO reported.

Prosecutors said he ordered about half a million dollars worth of king crab and opilio crab in several orders with the shipments sent to North Star Cold Facility in Stanwood, Washington.

Officials said Subil rented a Ryder truck to pick up the seafood, and despite the payments not going through, was able to take the expensive seafood from the facility.

“On or about Jan. 3, a coconspirator fraudulently represented himself as an employee from a national grocery corporation placing an order for seafood and convinced Artic Seafood to release $432,000 worth of Russian King Crab from a North Star Cold Facility, located in Snohomish County, to David Subil and his associates,” according to court documents obtained by KIRO and the Cox Media Group National Content Desk .

Court documents alleged that Subil and his co-conspirators took the stolen seafood to Oregon to ship it to Florida.

Eventually, Snohomish county deputies found Subil at a weigh station, KIRO reported. They discovered that he had sold some of the seafood to a company in Florida.

Subil was charged with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property on March 3.

Crab case by National Content Desk on Scribd

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 Georgia men arrested for robbing Piggly Wiggly
Columbus, GA1 hour ago
Officials: 3 US postal service workers in Pennsylvania charged with theft
New Brighton, PA1 day ago
Officials works out deal with family to keep pet nutria named Neuty in Louisiana
New Orleans, LA22 hours ago
Georgia gas prices decreases compared to a week ago
Atlanta, GA2 hours ago
Georgia prosecutors considering racketeering and conspiracy charges in probe of effort to overturn Trump’s 2020 loss, source says
Atlanta, GA7 hours ago
Dispatcher shortages across metro Atlanta could affect how quickly you get help in an emergency
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Suspect Arrested After Georgia Man Found Dead In Rolled-Up Rug
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Freeze Warning in effect for metro Atlanta, warming centers available
Atlanta, GA15 hours ago
Search for missing Florida veteran turns up cars submerged for over 40 years
Palm Harbor, FL4 days ago
5 Restaurants in Georgia Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Another night of below-freezing temps forecast for metro Atlanta, warming centers available
Atlanta, GA19 hours ago
How this Atlanta man beats the boot
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Missing in Georgia: Police issue Mattie's Call after disappearance of 14-year-old boy
Jonesboro, GA2 days ago
Enough Fentanyl to kill 1.8 million people seized from Ga. trafficking ring, investigators say
Athens, GA3 days ago
Disturbing video shows gunman open fire, killing man in broad daylight outside American Deli
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
‘It’s jammed pack, it’s a headache’; drivers react to Ga. Highway 400 flex lanes closure
Alpharetta, GA1 day ago
Two Females Accused of Defrauding Area Residents of Up To $250,000
Woodbury, TN4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy