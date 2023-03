FOCO USA has just launched their newest Chicago Cubs bobbleheads collection which features Gold Glove winners Ian Happ and legend Ernie Banks!

FOCO USA has just launched their highly anticipated collection of Chicago Cubs Gold Glove bobbleheads! The collection features left fielder Ian Happ, who won the award last season.

It also features Cubs legend Ernie Banks who won the award in 1960 for his defensive performance at shortstop.

You can order them exclusively from FOCO and Inside the Cubs here!

The bobbles feature both players in action poses atop a thematic Gold Glove base. Their names are displayed in front with the Gold Glove award next to the players.

Each one retails for $75, is limited to 122 units, making it highly collectible.

These will go fast!

As with all FOCO USA bobbles, these are al handmade and individually numbered. The quality is amazing.

These will only be released once so make sure you get your hands on them quickly!

