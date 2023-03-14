Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley still planned for WWE WrestleMania 39

It looks like Wyatt vs. Lashley will still be happening at WrestleMania.

WWE

Despite a recent absence from WWE events, it looks like Bray Wyatt is still planned to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania.

Wyatt hasn't been on WWE television in two weeks and missed WWE's house show at Madison Square Garden this Sunday. Though neither Wyatt nor Lashley appeared on Raw last night, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that -- from what he understands -- their match is still on for WrestleMania.

"From what I understand, the match is still on for WrestleMania," Meltzer said. "And [Wyatt] should be back very soon, so we’ll see. That’s pretty much all I can say. There is something to it, but I’m not at liberty to discuss it. As far as I know, everything that I’ve been told is that it’s not a creative issue or anything like that."

Amid rumors about Wyatt's status, Lashley tweeted before Raw on Monday : "I’ve worked too hard to be denied. I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty."

A Firefly Fun House segment with Wyatt aired on SmackDown on February 24. The next Monday, there was an angle on Raw where a clip from Wyatt interrupted Lashley.

The March 3 episode of SmackDown included an angle where Lashley fought off an attack by Uncle Howdy.

Wyatt has had one televised match since returning to WWE last October. He defeated LA Knight in a Mtn Dew Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble.

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is hosting WrestleMania 39 on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.