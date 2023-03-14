Big Audio Nightmare: Sareee leaves WWE, New Japan Cup update

Mike & Adam also talk the Stardom Triangle Derby Final.

The Big Audio Nightmare is back to talk about everything happening in the world of Japanese professional wrestling.

This week's topics include:

A full review of Stardom's Triangle Derby Final pay-per-view

Himeka's Retirement Road bonus track

Spotlight performances by Lady C and Ruaka at Korakuen

Sareee leaves WWE to return to Japan

New Japan Cup thoughts through the first few rounds

Finlay leading Bullet Club...and much more!

