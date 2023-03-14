Open in App
F4WOnline

Big Audio Nightmare: Sareee leaves WWE, New Japan Cup update

By Adam Summers,Mike Sempervive,

6 days ago

Mike & Adam also talk the Stardom Triangle Derby Final.

The Big Audio Nightmare is back to talk about everything happening in the world of Japanese professional wrestling.

This week's topics include:

  • A full review of Stardom's Triangle Derby Final pay-per-view
  • Himeka's Retirement Road bonus track
  • Spotlight performances by Lady C and Ruaka at Korakuen
  • Sareee leaves WWE to return to Japan
  • New Japan Cup thoughts through the first few rounds
  • Finlay leading Bullet Club...and much more!

Listen at the link below or wherever you get your favorite podcasts by searching for "Big Audio Nightmare."

Click Here To Listen for free

