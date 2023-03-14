12 Georgians indicted for illegal gun possession, drug trafficking

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Twelve defendants, including four from Savannah, have been indicted on federal gun and drug charges in the Southern District of Georgia, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

The cases are being investigated as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods in collaboration with multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the FBI.

Their goal is to reduce violent crime, focusing on targeting convicted felons who illegally carry guns, among other measures.

“Getting guns out of the hands of criminals is an essential element of the fight against violent crime and the disruption of our neighborhoods,” said U.S. Attorney Jill Steinberg for the Southern District of Georgia. “We commend the hard work of our law enforcement officers as they continue to identify and apprehend those who illegally possess firearms.”

Those named in federal indictments include:

Jovonn Courtney Stokes, 26, of Springfield, Ga., charged with three counts of Interference with Commerce by Robbery and three counts of Possession of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence for a string of armed robberies of Chatham County convenience stores in November and December 2022.

26, of Springfield, Ga., charged with three counts of Interference with Commerce by Robbery and three counts of Possession of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence for a string of armed robberies of Chatham County convenience stores in November and December 2022. Stacey Vincent , 45, and Felicia Sherrod , 54, both of Douglas, Ga., each charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Vincent also is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

, 45, and , 54, both of Douglas, Ga., each charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Vincent also is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Tavarres L. Freeman Jr., 22, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

22, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Todd Joseph Harbuck , 47, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

, 47, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Daquan Minor , 32, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

, 32, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Calvin Polite , 35, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

, 35, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Arthur Singleton , 46, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon.

, 46, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon. Desirae Heinsler , 37, of Eastman, Ga., charged with six counts of making false statements during the purchase of firearms.

, 37, of Eastman, Ga., charged with six counts of making false statements during the purchase of firearms. Stephan DeWaine Jackson , 27, of Brunswick, Ga., charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

, 27, of Brunswick, Ga., charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Alvin York , 47, of Swainsboro, Ga., charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

, 47, of Swainsboro, Ga., charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Kenneth Oliver Riley , 60, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, more than 800 defendants have faced federal charges for illegal firearms offenses in the Southern District of Georgia in the past four years.

Most often, those charges are for possessing a firearm after conviction of a previous felony.

Those found guilty of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon now face up to 15 years in prison. Before June 25, 2022, those found in possession would face a maximum penalty of 10 years.