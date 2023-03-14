Open in App
Savannah, GA
See more from this location?
WSAV News 3

12 Georgians indicted for illegal gun possession, drug trafficking

By Molly Curley,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24eV5y_0lIS3gBU00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Twelve defendants, including four from Savannah, have been indicted on federal gun and drug charges in the Southern District of Georgia, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

The cases are being investigated as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods in collaboration with multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the FBI.

Their goal is to reduce violent crime, focusing on targeting convicted felons who illegally carry guns, among other measures.

“Getting guns out of the hands of criminals is an essential element of the fight against violent crime and the disruption of our neighborhoods,” said U.S. Attorney Jill Steinberg for the Southern District of Georgia. “We commend the hard work of our law enforcement officers as they continue to identify and apprehend those who illegally possess firearms.”

Those named in federal indictments include:

  • Jovonn Courtney Stokes, 26, of Springfield, Ga., charged with three counts of Interference with Commerce by Robbery and three counts of Possession of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence for a string of armed robberies of Chatham County convenience stores in November and December 2022.
  • Stacey Vincent , 45, and Felicia Sherrod , 54, both of Douglas, Ga., each charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Vincent also is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
  • Tavarres L. Freeman Jr., 22, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
  • Todd Joseph Harbuck , 47, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.
  • Daquan Minor , 32, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
  • Calvin Polite , 35, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
  • Arthur Singleton , 46, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon.
  • Desirae Heinsler , 37, of Eastman, Ga., charged with six counts of making false statements during the purchase of firearms.
  • Stephan DeWaine Jackson , 27, of Brunswick, Ga., charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
  • Alvin York , 47, of Swainsboro, Ga., charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
  • Kenneth Oliver Riley , 60, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, more than 800 defendants have faced federal charges for illegal firearms offenses in the Southern District of Georgia in the past four years.

Most often, those charges are for possessing a firearm after conviction of a previous felony.

Those found guilty of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon now face up to 15 years in prison. Before June 25, 2022, those found in possession would face a maximum penalty of 10 years.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Suspect charged with attempted murder in Port Royal shooting
Port Royal, SC35 minutes ago
Enough Fentanyl to kill 1.8 million people seized from Ga. trafficking ring, investigators say
Athens, GA3 days ago
Georgia prosecutors considering racketeering and conspiracy charges in probe of effort to overturn Trump’s 2020 loss, source says
Atlanta, GA6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bluffton man arrested on drug trafficking charges
Bluffton, SC2 days ago
Savannah police see multiple underage drinking violations after St. Patrick’s Day
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Items from Murdaugh estate to be auctioned Thursday
Pembroke, GA14 hours ago
Two Douglas residents among 11 indicted by feds on drug, illegal firearms possession
Douglas, GA6 days ago
Regional Youth Detention Officer in Savannah charged with aggravated assault
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Bryan County man convicted of trafficking fentanyl
Richmond Hill, GA5 days ago
Suspect Arrested After Georgia Man Found Dead In Rolled-Up Rug
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Statesboro PD sees sudden increase in drug overdoses
Statesboro, GA5 days ago
3 Ga. providers attacked while treating person who passed out at hotel; suspect arrested
Savannah, GA2 days ago
SPD searching for missing teen
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Paramedic assaulted, 1 person jailed after emergency call at Savannah's JW Marriott
Savannah, GA3 days ago
If this bill passes, your car may never get booted again
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Gang runs Ga. prison, orders killings outside it, indictment says
Glennville, GA7 days ago
Missing in Georgia: Police issue Mattie's Call after disappearance of 14-year-old boy
Jonesboro, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy