(Guthrie Co) The Guthrie County Board of Supervisors this morning approved cancelling the hearing date on March 23rd and reset the date for March 28th for the Max Levy Hearing for the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Budget.

County Auditor Dani Fink said the change in the date for the hearing is due to a publication issue.

In other activity, the Supervisors voted 3 to 2 to not approve the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 annual salary for elected officials.